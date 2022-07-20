So, as I wrote about last week, I recently made a trip back “home.”
I met with the publisher and editor of the Zumbrota News Record, Pete Grimsrud, to go through the archives of the newspaper my family owned when I was growing up, the Pine Island Record.
I went there specifically to take pictures of anything and everything I could find that Steve Campbell, my dad, wrote.
Little did I know … because I didn’t pay enough attention in my youth … that Linda Campbell, my mother, wrote quite a few columns for our little paper.
“One plus One Equals Times Four” is the name that she gave to her columns. In her first one ever written, she explained why she chose that particular headline.
My mom and dad (stepdad) married when I was 11 years old. My brother Bill was 8 years old at the time. They met each other through the day care provider they had in common, Bev Carney, in Kasson, Minnesota. When they married, Bill and I got two new brothers, Kris and Kory, along with our dad. Hence, one plus one (mom and dad) equals times four (us kids).
My new-to-me grandparents Earl and Florence (Tootie) Campbell published four newspapers, three being in southeastern Minnesota, the Pine Island Record, Mazeppa Journal and the Wanamingo Progress. Eventually dad took over the Pine Island Record. We also had a print shop in the back.
My mom had never worked at a paper or print shop before. Neither had us kids. After taking some time to read every column Kate and I could find, I have realized several things about my mom that I didn’t know.
For one thing, she was much more tranquil with the public than she was with her children. Being a parent myself, I can definitely relate to that.
Mom was still young, she had just turned 35 years old when she wrote one particular column. Her own number of years on this planet didn’t bother her nearly as much as the fact that her daughter (me) was turning 17 in July of that year. I can also associate with that feeling. I will be 52 years old this year and could care less about that number. But, Kate just turned 20, Mark will be 28 and Kara, my oldest, will be 33 years old this year. That’s what gets to me.
Mom went on to buy The Real Estate Buyer’s Guide from Dave Doty, Rochester, Minnesota. We worked together for many years after our family no longer had the newspaper. Our relationship hasn’t always been exemplary but our bond is powerful.
My mom still lives in southeastern Minnesota but we don’t see each other or even speak on the phone anymore. For many years we would text each other on Mother’s Day and our birthdays but that has also come to an end. It may seem and sound downhearted but it is acceptable to us. We have grown apart and taken our own paths in life.
To mom: Thank you for teaching me how to be the strong, hard-working person that I am today. I learned from watching you jump every hurdle and come out on top.
