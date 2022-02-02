The origins of the internet are rooted in the U.S. of the 1950s. The Cold War was at its height and huge tensions existed between North America and the Soviet Union (gosh are we there once again?). Both superpowers were in possession of deadly nuclear weapons and people lived in fear of long-range surprise attacks. According to Science & Media Museum, the U.S. realized it needed a communications system that could not be affected by a Soviet nuclear attack. These machines were powerful but limited in numbers, and researchers grew increasingly frustrated: They required access to the technology, but had to travel great distances to use it.
To solve this problem, researchers started “time-sharing.” This meant that users could simultaneously access a mainframe computer through a series of terminals, although individually they had only a fraction of the computer’s actual power at their command. Computers were large, expensive machines exclusively used by military scientists and university staff.
Beginning as an academic research project in 1969, it became a global commercial network in the 1990s. Today it is used by more than two billion people around the world. Jan. 1, 1983 is considered the official birthday of the internet. A new communications protocol was established called Transfer Control Protocol/Internetwork Protocol (TCP/IP).
I began using computers in the early 1990s and it was not easy. The newspaper I worked for then had decommissioned the Compugraphics (typesetting machines) and installed a couple Mac Plus computers. We could only accomplish elementary projects on these and I went home from work crying more than once. While computer technology and the internet have been extremely beneficial to the newspaper business, I am concerned for our youth.
The internet can be a dangerous neighborhood for everyone, but children and teens are especially vulnerable. These hazards can have severe, costly, even tragic consequences. Children may unwittingly expose their families to internet threats, for example, by accidentally downloading malware that could give cyber criminals access to their parents’ bank account or other sensitive information. Protecting children on the internet is a matter of awareness – knowing what dangers lurk and how to safeguard against them. Although cyber security software can help protect against some threats, the most important safety measure is open communication with your children.
The most common threats to kids are cyberbullying, cyber predators, posting private information, phishing, falling for scams, accidentally downloading malware and posts that come back to haunt a child later in life.
It might be a good idea to limit children on the time spent on phones and computers and send them outside to build a fort or play street softball.
