Well folks, close your eyes and picture this, “Pat Holder rises 18 inches from the floor, a basketball in his hands held close to his chest. As he rises, his arms bring the ball above his head and he bends slightly from the waist as the ball leaves his hands. From a certain point on that floor at the Crosby gymnasium, Pat Holder performed that act of agility six times as he led the Aitkin Gobblers to their second straight tournament victory defeating Brainerd 57-51.”
He scored 17 points that night to lead his team into the District 24 Championship game, a game they would win, beating Little Falls. After the win over Brainerd, the team would, as the story goes, sing the Warrior fight song that starts, “Brainerd High-Brainerd High, guardians of the blue and white” loud enough for Brainerd to hear it in their nearby locker-room.
The core group on that 1970 team included Mike Reem, Jim Jacobson, Jeff Cline, the late Charlie Closuit and sadly we report this week, the late Pat Holder. Coach Jim Peterson once described Pat as “an excellent ball-handler; he has that shot from the top of the circle, he worked his way into the starting lineup after coming off the bench early in the season.” The Gobblers lost in the opening round of the Region Six Tourney to Moorhead.
I talked to Pat last fall. I told him we were going to get together this spring and talk about that team as I had done with members of the 1959 and 1977 championship teams over the years. Obviously we never got the chance; so I guess this will have to do for now.
I’ve known Pat and his family for too many years to count. His mom and dad, Everett and Wilma, were great friends of mine and brother Mike was a standout athlete as well and has been a great friend over the years. I chatted with his sister Dianne at the All-Class Reunion last summer. They have always been a well-respected family in the Aitkin area.
Pat was, of course, a longtime pharmacist during his working years but athletics was what kept us in close contact. We always talked about sports when we met, usually at the 40 Club and almost always it was about high school sports.
If you need to know what kind of a guy Pat was, here’s an example. When my book “Well, folks” came out I needed a place to launch it and have a book signing. I asked Pat if I could rent the corner room of the old Holder Drug building downtown and he readily said yes. He refused to take any money, simply because he thought I had done so much for Aitkin sports. I offered to sign and give him a couple books for his family and again, he refused and took his wallet out to pay for them. He didn’t need to do either but he had an appreciation for sports and I will never forget his generosity.
The description used asthe opening to my column this week was not written by me but by an employee of the Aitkin Independent Age in the March 11, 1970 issue. I could not have done better.
I send my condolences to Maryann and sons, Adam and John and the rest of the family of Pat Holder.
He was a great athlete but a better man. So long Pat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.