Well folks, close your eyes and picture this, “Pat Holder rises 18 inches from the floor, a basketball in his hands held close to his chest. As he rises, his arms bring the ball above his head and he bends slightly from the waist as the ball leaves his hands. From a certain point on that floor at the Crosby gymnasium, Pat Holder performed that act of agility six times as he led the Aitkin Gobblers to their second straight tournament victory defeating Brainerd 57-51.” 

He scored 17 points that night to lead his team into the District 24 Championship game, a game they would win, beating Little Falls. After the win over Brainerd, the team would, as the story goes, sing the Warrior fight song that starts, “Brainerd High-Brainerd High, guardians of the blue and white” loud enough for Brainerd to hear it in their nearby locker-room. 

