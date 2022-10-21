Many of my friends and family know that I have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and panic disorder, along with other emotional and medical issues. This combination makes my life difficult, and at times unbearable. 

After a couple of suicidal episodes, I was blessed with a wonderful group of therapists that encouraged me to join the DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) Group. After a few months of practicing DBT skills, family members noticed a change in me. I was smiling, laughing, taking care of my appearance and I was confident. My mom even cried because she had her daughter back – no more “walking on eggshells,” as she put it. I was enjoying life again and I wanted to feel that way forever!

