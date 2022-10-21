Many of my friends and family know that I have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and panic disorder, along with other emotional and medical issues. This combination makes my life difficult, and at times unbearable.
After a couple of suicidal episodes, I was blessed with a wonderful group of therapists that encouraged me to join the DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) Group. After a few months of practicing DBT skills, family members noticed a change in me. I was smiling, laughing, taking care of my appearance and I was confident. My mom even cried because she had her daughter back – no more “walking on eggshells,” as she put it. I was enjoying life again and I wanted to feel that way forever!
Well, I didn’t feel that way forever. I began to struggle with anger, resentment and self-loathing again. You see, the type of depression I have doesn’t go away; it lies in wait for me to let my guard down. If I don’t fight it every single day, it creeps in and takes over my life. So now you may be wondering, “How does she fight this invisible, intangible beast?” I fight it with positivity.
Now, don’t think that I’m annoyingly, perpetually perky. I still get sad or angry and have bad days, but now, I think about why I feel that way and how I can feel better. There is a positivity all around you; you just have to recognize it and allow it into your life. The 10th cashier who smiles and tells you to have a nice day, the child who’s laughing and squealing in the seat behind you at the theater ... these things can easily annoy a person who chooses to see the negative. Yes, you do have a choice in how you think.
If I find that I’m annoyed, I ask myself, “What is good about this situation?” The cashier doesn’t know your dog died that morning and all you really want to do is scream; the squealing child is happy, not throwing a temper tantrum or pouting because they didn’t’ get the right toy in their Happy Meal. I won’t pretend that being positive is always that easy. It’s not. It takes work to create and maintain any relationship and this is a relationship with yourself.
In general: Don’t borrow trouble. I have enough struggles of my own, so I don’t need to add the drama of soap operas, the evening news (there are plenty of less negative ways to get the news) and gossip. I also don’t try to solve everyone’s problems. I will listen while they vent and I may make suggestions, but I no longer feel that it’s my responsibility to “fix” their situation.
Think of problems as challenges. As someone who loves the challenge of puzzles, I will write the problem down and brainstorm possible solutions. If I’m still stuck, I’ll ask for another point of view.
Daily helpful habits:
• Take my meds and grab a cup of coffee.
• Social media – I’ve “liked” several pages on Facebook that post positive messages throughout the day. Facebook can also give me that sense of being connected with my friends. (Facebook has become a less positive environment so I try to limit my exposure to once a week or less).
• Music therapy – I’ve always loved music and singing. (If you don’t want to hear me singing out of tune, don’t visit me in the morning).
• Play brain games. One of my issues is that I have some nerve/brain damage from Guillain-Barre Syndrome and I have difficulty with critical thinking. I enjoy playing games or puzzles that require logic and strategy. Caution: Use it as a jumpstart, not al all-day event.
Accomplish something – anything. Some days, my sole accomplishment is getting dressed, but if that’s all the energy I can muster, so be it. I try not to beat myself up over a lazy day as long as it doesn’t become a lazy week ... month ... you get the idea.
• Make time to take care of myself every day. Everybody needs this, but many of us set our needs aside to do things that someone else wants or needs us to do. I finally understood when I was asked, “Who would raise your children if you were no longer here?” That’s when it clicked that my kids need me to take care of myself as well as them. It doesn’t mean I think I’m more important than others, just equally important.
National Suicide Prevention Line, 800-273-8255; crisis line - 218-828-4357; warm line (peer to peer), 5 p.m.-9 a.m., 844-739-6369.
