I read the news today... oh boy.
And the news was rather sad.
Thirty-two years ago yesterday, one of my sons became an angel.
His name was… no. His name is Kevin. Kevin Alton Anderson.
I don’t talk about him enough. In fact, I don’t talk about him to anyone unless they are my family or I consider them a close friend.
But, here I am, telling you all about him. Why?
After the news of the snowmobile crash that took the life of Isaac Fulton and Westin Justen, I am filled with so much emotion that I feel like it has taken over my entire self.
I can not and don’t want to stop thinking about their families, friends, their last moments. How I wish with everything I have that this had not have happened. I hurt because I am thinking about how they hurt.
I don’t know their mothers or fathers and there is absolutely no way I can relate to their pain. Their heartbreak, sorrow, loss.
Every loss is different. The pain is unreal and unlike any pain I have ever felt before.
I feel like, maybe, I can talk a little about the loss of my little man, Kevin.
He was so very tiny. And, so very blonde! His hair was extraordinarily long considering how small he was when he was born on Sept. 11, 1990.
Oh, what a fighter he was. He was born with many hurdles to jump. He gave it a valiant effort, but the hurdles were just too high for his little self to get over.
I had an emergency C-section from a wonderful doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. They had to move so fast that I was actually awake when they started surgery (I didn’t feel it though).
Inside my body, Kevin’s umbilical cord was detaching from me. He was getting nothing of what he needed for survival and I was bleeding internally. I was told we were both in extreme distress and we were both dying.
That amazing doctor kept us both alive.
When I awoke, I was able to watch him on video while I was in recovery at the Methodist Hospital and he was in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital, both in Rochester, Minnesota. There were so many little ones there just fighting to live.
After he fought many battles, I did eventually get to bring him home to Taylor, Wisconsin, where I lived for a short time.
He had gotten an infection in his shunt. His shunt was put in because he had hydrocephalus. Water on the brain, or hydrocephalus, is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. I was to “pump” his shunt two times per day, administer his prescriptions, loosen the mucus in his chest, keep a close eye on his oxygen levels and his apnea monitors and watch for signs of infection. When I saw a sign, I called and they instructed me to bring him there as soon as possible or they would send the helicopter. I drove him and my older daughter back to Rochester with a police escort the entire way.
He was then released once again from the intensive care unit and put in a “regular” room.
I got a call one day saying I needed to get there right now. I did. The news was sad. It was heartbreaking. I had never and hopefully never will again feel the initial pain of someone telling you that your child has died.
Thirty-two years ago and it still feels like it was yesterday. The pain has lessened a little, but it never leaves.
I am comforted to know that he is somewhere watching over us but I am still heartbroken that I can’t hold him, laugh with him or cry with him.
In memory of our children.
