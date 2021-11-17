I was never a fan of reality television. Viewing a couple early “Survivor” episodes left me cold.
What I miss are the old sitcoms such as “Car 54,” “The Dobie Gillis Show,” “The Munsters,” “Beverly Hillbillies” and my all-time favorite, “Green Acres.” I am sure you have to be a baby boomer to relate to these.
For a joke, I put a name plaque on the office of a former editor of the Age that said, “Maynard G. Krebs.” I thought it was hilarious but he just looked at me with a blank stare. It kind of spoiled the fun, really.
The humor of “Green Acres,” which ran from 1965-71, was right up my alley. Every character played a part that had me laughing the whole way through.
For those who are not old enough to remember, the show was about a wealthy New York couple, Oliver and Lisa Douglas, who buy a farm. Oliver runs into myriad difficulties operating the farm while his high-maintenance wife is completely out of her element. The primary characters in the cast were Eddy Albert, Eva Gabor, Tom Lester, Frank Cady, Pat Buttram, Alvy Moore and the pig, Arnold.
All the cast is dead now. The last to go was Tom Lester, who played Eb Dawson, the hired hand. He died in 2020.
My favorite character was Hank Kimball, the county agricultural agent played by Alvy Moore. A paraphrased example of the humor: Mr. Douglas: “I think it’s going to rain.” Mr. Kimball: “And it’s going to precipitate too.”
The reason this show is on my mind of late is because of Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy. Every time I hear him talk on television, he sounds just like Mr. Haney, the shyster on “Green Acres.” Even though Kennedy talks about serious matters, the sound of his voice makes me laugh.
It’s funny, isn’t it, when something happening today triggers youthful memories and you go back, if only for a few minutes.
Reality television emerged as a distinct genre in the early 1990s with shows such as “The Real World,” then achieved prominence in the early 2000s with the success of the series “Survivor,” “Idols,” and “Big Brother,” all of which became global franchises. But according to The Washington Post, reality TV happened much earlier. The show was called “An American Family,” and when it aired on PBS from January to March 1973, it offered an intimate and sensationalistic examination of a single family alongside a powerful critique of American society. Unlike commercial networks dependent on advertising revenue, PBS had the flexibility to broadcast an experimental program that challenged audiences without pressures from advertisers that preferred to sponsor comfortable, traditional content. In fact, the Post article said, the program’s problem may have been that it was too realistic for a TV audience accustomed to sitcom perfection.
As far as the reality TV thing, I do watch some (what else is there TO watch?). They are on Motor Trend where mechanics are fixing or building cars and trucks. Since I am prohibited by my other half to mention his name, I will leave it there.
