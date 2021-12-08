I have to say I am baffled these days. I realize that many businesses are experiencing a shortage of workers, but there is one vacant position that has me puzzled.
Except for four months, the Age has been without a full-time reporter although the position has been advertised.
Who wouldn’t want a job with variety and flexibility? You may work an evening here and have a morning off there.
Over the years, I have learned a little bit about millions of things. Here are some: a story and photos about ET (embryo transplant) when it was first used on cattle; talking to a man who as a teen was on hand to adjust the parachute of Charles Lindbergh before Lindbergh’s transatlantic flight; spending a day with the DNR on a lake where they were doing a project regarding fish; and recounting the exploits of at least 100 military veterans, including one who served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and Korea. He was still having nightmares about the kamikaze pilot that landed on his ship and set things and people afire.
What isn’t appealing about going out in the field to do an interesting feature story and the next day working on layout of a story and photos the next day?
No day is the same. This is the least boring job I ever had. Yet, few apply to experience the excitement and ability to share stories with readers from all over.
According to CNBC, economists say changing demographics like aging and retiring workers are a factor behind the labor shortage, as well as border controls and immigration limits, and demands for better pay and flexible working arrangements. Sectors particularly affected by workers quitting their jobs were accommodation and food services, wholesale trade and state and local government education.
Newspapers have changed, for sure, but covering the news and photographing events hasn’t changed. Readers still want to know what’s happening in their county, city and schools.
The hard copy paper version of newspapers is still popular. And now we have added the internet version that’s becoming a favorite of the younger generation, especially.
It doesn’t matter to me what the statistics reveal. The Age could use a full-time reporter. But first, we need to fill the vacant editor position …
