It was beautiful outside when I finally ventured away from the comfort of my home today. It had snowed. In fact, it had snowed a lot! Perfect for building a snowman if one was so inclined.

It got me thinking about our quickly approaching white Christmas. I am really not ready for it this year. I haven’t done any shopping and with the red ink all over my bank account, I won’t be going. That is actually fine by me. I hate shopping.  

