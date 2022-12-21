It was beautiful outside when I finally ventured away from the comfort of my home today. It had snowed. In fact, it had snowed a lot! Perfect for building a snowman if one was so inclined.
It got me thinking about our quickly approaching white Christmas. I am really not ready for it this year. I haven’t done any shopping and with the red ink all over my bank account, I won’t be going. That is actually fine by me. I hate shopping.
Other years I have been ready and finished shopping by October with carefully chosen “perfect” gifts for my loved ones. Some other years, I have gone shopping on Christmas Eve and stayed up all night frantically wrapping the unimaginative gifts. I’m running out of time to make creations for them all and wondering exactly what I can do this late in the game.
I won’t be making the traditional dinner this year, especially after having to throw away so much from Thanksgiving that no longer smelled or looked pleasant. We have decided to have lasagna this year and watch movies all day long. Perhaps we will decide on a “Lord of the Rings” marathon. Or, maybe some Harry Potter will be in order. Either way, we will be together (not opening presents from momma).
So, back to me trying to make the perfect gift for my children ... I was a graphic designer for more than 40 years so I think I have come up with a plan. My children and I have somewhat of a tattoo obsession. I will design a tattoo for us that holds special meaning for our little family unit. I am hoping for a simple, only black ink, design that could go anywhere on the body. When finances even out again (they always have before and I expect they will once more), I will make the appointments for us to get inked.
Now, I don’t think my grandchildren will be at all excited about that idea so I have to come up with a plan for them. I am thinking about a little “piece of gold.”
When I was younger, my mom and stepdad were having a hard time financially around Christmas and my favorite gift I ever received from them was a sticky note that happened to be yellow or goldenrod in the paper color world. It read, “This piece of gold entitles the bearer to one Journey concert free of charge, transportation included.” I saved it for years, protecting it with my very life until Journey was to be in Minnesota. I presented my “piece of gold” in immaculate condition and went to the Journey concert.
There, I’m done. All ready for Christmas!
Thank you for “shopping” along with me. I hope you and yours have a wonderful holiday season full of peace, love, laughter and most of all … family.
