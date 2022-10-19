It started out great, I was nervous because I had never really had a boyfriend before.
I met my first husband when I was 17 years old. It was all somewhat of a blur for me. We went from hanging out together to being in a full blown relationship, a couple. He had a temper but really only ever yelled at me once in a great while. I observed a lot of physical fighting between him and others in the area though. He liked me, he was mostly nice to me.
I got pregnant with Kara when I was 18. Feeling frightened and terribly nervous with a hint of excitement, I stopped drinking and smoking cigarettes. I loved her with my whole heart already. He seemed happy and excited also. He was still mostly nice to me.
I went into labor a month early, he excitedly drove me to the hospital in Rochester. He was there for her delivery but when it came time for us to go home, he was nowhere to be found. My mom took us home. When he arrived later that same day, he was not mostly nice to me.
I’m not sure what changed but something did. He was never mostly nice to me ever again. I stayed with him for so many years that I believed I was unlovable, I was all the horrible things that he said I was. I was weak, scared, humiliated, embarrassed and trapped. He said if I ever left he would kill himself or me. So, how could I leave? My daughter saw him hurt me emotionally and physically too many times. One time, he came home and I knew a beating was about to happen… again. I carefully picked up my toddler and put her in the bedroom, shut the door and went back out to “take my punishment.”
I didn’t tell anyone what was happening, not my best friend, not my mom, I told nobody. One time he hurt me so bad that I called the police, I was too afraid to press charges but the officer said that the department was going to press charges on him anyway. I was relieved, he would definitely end up in jail for what he had done. Nope. The courts decided to give this jobless man a sentence that included work release during his 10-days in jail. My little girl and I spent some time at the local women’s shelter. When I felt we were safe to go back home, I didn’t realize he was out of jail at “work” and he knocked on the door, I let him in.
Eventually, I thought I had put up with enough and tried to leave. He watched me, followed me, stalked me … finally one day years and years later, he left me. For some reason, at first, I was sad. Then, I started to heal. It took a very long time but my inner strength returned to me.
To anyone suffering domestic abuse, there is HOPE. Call the 24-hour crisis line at 218-927-2327. You matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.