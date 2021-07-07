Each human experience is, by nature, unique.
As the Fourth of July holiday has come and gone in each of my many years, it has come to mean different things to me – as it does to many other people.
As a child, it was about fireworks. A special treat for me growing up were sparklers – and a few young adults setting off bottle rockets from the seawall near our home in Milford, Connecticut.
As a teenager, it was a growing understanding about what it was to be an American, celebrating the holiday with family and friends. To me, it was the ultimate freedom to spend a day doing nothing.
As an adult, my understanding of the holiday seems to change every year. I realize now how fortunate I’ve been growing up. I’ve never known extreme hunger, or gone to bed hungry, wondering where my next meal would come from.
I’ve always known a home. My parents have owned a home since I was 6 years old and worked diligently to pay off the mortgage with first one income and then two.
I’ve always known love and friendship. My parents treated me with kindness, with firmness and with love – even when I misbehaved. My friends, some of whom have come and gone, were never intentionally cruel and treated me with respect.
I’ve almost always been employed in a job that I love – one where I get to craft words and express my opinion openly at least once a week. That opinion is mine to express and mine to have – even though others have the right to disagree and judge me for it.
And I will say I am fortunate enough to understand that my experience is not the experience all Americans have. Not everyone has the money to put enough food on the table, or has a roof over their head that they can call their own. Not everyone has great family and friends, and in spite of rights woven in the fabric of our country, not everyone can safely share an opinion.
As we headed into the Fourth of July this year, we were coming off an unprecedented year of fear, of division – in some cases, fighting (right or wrong) to maintain the democracy many seem to take for granted, each of us with different ideas of what that democracy should be.
We all come to America – from our own experiences – and that should be enough. As we move into the second half of 2021, my hope is that we can all make a renewed effort to understand where the other side is coming from. I hope we can listen, and I hope we can be better.
I hope, as a nation, we can move closer to “indivisible,” and that we can truly find liberty and justice for all.
