Mille Lacs Lake can be a confusing place to fish if you take into consideration all the various open water regulation changes, not only during any given season, but from year to year as well. Like this season for example, there are five regulation changes throughout the summer season alone.
This is one of the more complicated seasons in a long time. And although it still falls well short of what anglers want, it is a step up from previous years. Take for instance the harvest aspect of the regulations — that’s a good thing. It’s more than we had last year. We had a short harvest during the open water season in 2019 for the first time in four years. Not since the 2015 season could anglers keep an open water walleye. Then, in 2020, we took a step backward and it was catch and release only – again. So to have some harvest this year was long overdue.
Also, the July shutdown this year is for the first two weeks, instead of the entire month like last year. And the fact that there may be another harvest in the fall is another step in the right direction. And one more thing: The night ban quit-time is scheduled to increase from 10 p.m. to 12 midnight on Sept. 16 so anglers can night-troll in the fall for a few more hours. So, other than the shutdown in July, I think we’re moving forward with some small, but positive changes.
I know, it’s not even close to the regulations that were in place prior to 2012 when anglers could keep four fish, but I’m not sure if it will ever be that way again.
It does seem that people are coming to fish Mille Lacs no matter what the regulations are – as long as it’s not shut down to walleye fishing. Even then, the lake still has a lot to offer other than walleyes. Don’t get me wrong; to me, Mille Lacs will always be a walleye lake. Period. But with the fishing as good as it is, even if you don’t agree with the regulations, it’s hard not to come here and fish whether you can keep fish or not.
I think anglers are coming because they can catch more walleyes here than any other place in the state. It’s handy to the Twin Cities and provides an opportunity not only for numbers of fish, but the chance to catch some of the biggest walleyes of your life as well – on any given trip.
These are the new-age anglers whether they realize it or not. Going out and bringing home a limit doesn’t seem to be as important as it used to be, or I don’t think people would be coming to Mille Lacs in the numbers that they are. I, for one, joined that group decades ago. I’m not interested in “the stringer shot” anymore. Do I love a good fish fry? You bet. But now I generally don’t even like to freeze fish. I prefer to eat them fresh, right after they’re caught and call it good.
I love the new age of anglers. Conservationism and catch and release is the best thing that’s ever happened to fishing in recent decades. I highly doubt our resources could have survived intact if the “meat fisherman” mentality hadn’t evolved. In-Fisherman magazine and the Lindners have talked about “selective harvest” for decades, and they’re right – it works.
Erik Jacobson is a staff writer for the Mille Lacs Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.