Well, folks, there are traditions and then there are traditions. The one at Kinnick Stadium, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, stands alone in my eyes.
If you haven’t seen it yet, check out when the Hawkeyes are on Big Ten Network and wait until the end of the first quarter. You will see a scene so emotional you will tear up even though you don’t know a soul in attendance.
Starting in September 2017 at the suggestion of someone on social media, all of the Hawkeyes and their fans turned to face the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in the shadow of the stadium and waved to the kids on the 12th floor.
Emily Baxter, Child-Life Program specialist was there the first time, “We didn’t know if it would work or not but it did and it kept growing and growing. We have done it every home game since and it has been unbelievable. To be there with the kids is just an experience. They think it is so great that the players would do this and for the players it is just the opposite. Some have told me that the kids are the heroes, they are the ones doing all the work, not us.”
Gary Barta, Minnesota native and longtime athletic director at Iowa, knows this tradition is something special, “We have trophy games like everybody but this one resonates with the kids, it is so emotional. Now we have the opposing team and fans, officials, police and the entire stadium waving and it is so powerful to watch. We know that some of those kids will be going home and a certain number won’t and that makes it so emotional for me. Teams love to go to the hospital and visit with the kids and we also have what we call a ‘Kid Captain’ each home game, someone that has gone through treatment and they go out with our captains for the coin toss. I have people that call every year wanting to make Kinnick Stadium a destination because of ‘the wave.’ I’ve never seen anything like it, it puts life in perspective for everyone involved and I know it’s a tradition that will continue for many years.”
I have seen “the wave” a number of times, most recently prior to the Iowa State game two weeks ago. I never fail to get emotional myself. To see the children and their parents or nurses in the windows on the 12th floor and how the stadium responds, it is truly remarkable and has made me a Hawkeye fan for all but one week during the season.
I would love to see it live someday and Barta told me, “Anytime, just let me know.” I may have to take him up on that and I would be proud to turn and face the hospital with everyone else, but most certainly not without a tear in my eye.
Thanks to the University of Iowa and the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital for allowing me to tell a little of their story. It’s a pretty darn good one!
