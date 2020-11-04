This week has been a journey down rabbit holes.
It’s been a time for looking at the past, thinking about now, remembering long-forgotten moments and wondering what the new moments will be.
For example, I spent some time thinking about 1992 this year. It was a huge year for me, personally – I graduated from high school, I turned 18, I voted in my first presidential election ... yeah, a lot of stuff happened that year.
My first presidential vote, though ... that takes me back. There’s a certain amount of naivete that comes with being a high school senior – or should I call it idealism? There was such a feeling of maturity that came with researching the candidates, listening to the debates, reading the newspapers and trying to pick a candidate.
Of course, my senior class had the joy of either going with George Bush (“Read my lips: No New Taxes!”) or Bill Clinton.
Four years later, I wrote a column suggesting various sports figures would be a better choice than either Clinton, Bob Dole or Ross Perot. In Wisconsin at the time, Barry Alvarez was practically a hero, so it didn’t seem too much of a reach.
But it’s been more than elections on my mind. I realized that a young teacher from my hometown has been in the news lately – and didn’t discover until last weekend that it was a young lady who I covered when I was a sports editor.
It’s looking back at homecoming celebrations and remembering a group of students performing “Larry’s High Silk Hat” as part of the homecoming talent contest.
It’s watching that video for the first time in several years, and thinking for a passing moment that a friend would get a huge kick out of that song – and then suddenly remembering that friend just died last week.
The rabbit hole this week has been both comforting and saddening. It’s an acknowledgement that I’ve aged, but also knowing that I’ve gained friends and support along the way. It makes me feel old, but at the same time, reminds me of all the great moments I’ve had to get this far.
It makes me look back and know that this is about the age where I can expect to lose friends and family ...
... and try to be oh, so thankful for the time I’ve had with those friends and family, and hoping that some day in the future, I’ll see them again.
P.S. As promised, here are the answers to the “boring movie descriptions” from last week: 1. Life of Pi, 2. The Karate Kid, 3. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 4. The Godfather, 5. Saving Private Ryan, 6. The Lion King, 7. Alien, 8. 2001: A Space Odessey, 9. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 10. Die Hard.
Also P.S.: If you don’t know who Barry Alvarez is, try Google. Go Badgers!
