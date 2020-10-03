Because I can’t fall asleep without a good doomscrolling, Twitter memes end up pre-occupying my time in ways that could be better spent. I’m always eager to drop a hot take about how I’m not the most pretentious person in the world for putting Mamoru Oshii’s “Angel’s Egg” among my top five favorite movies. A fun meme I recently saw, paraphrased, asked what harmless, unusual family quirk you had internalized without realizing it was unusual.
For the Orbeck household, there’s a fairly obvious answer. When my sisters and I were all single-digit years old, our parents referred to scrambled eggs as “Daddy’s eggs” and over easy eggs as “Mommy’s eggs.” It was a nice clean way to communicate who was responsible for making breakfast, I suppose. My mind, on rare occasions prior to this Twitter meme, has wandered back to this distinction that our household made for the better part of the first decade of my existence. The world was neatly divided into Mommies and Daddies, and into scrambled and fried eggs. Clear cut. Simple. Binary.
Like most students at McGregor High, I needed to complete a required Family and Consumer Science (FACS) class before graduation. High school is an important period in every adolescent’s development where they learn the ways of the world. Of course, FACS had its share of important lessons to teach, like how to fry and scramble eggs.
Now, while my education in McGregor was far from perfect, I’ll give my FACS teacher credit where it was properly due. She covered what the curriculum required of her when it came to frying and scrambling eggs, even if teenagers are not the most mature audience to teach. And our lessons did teach us how to adequately fry and scramble eggs. Unrelatedly, another class taught us about human anatomy and two broad categories the human body could be divided into, and I’d say many of the same things about my teachers and the education therein.
Of course, by high school, I was aware that viewing cooked eggs solely as scrambled or fried was a reductive view of what eggs could be. I’d had omelets, the occasional frittata, hard-boiled, poached, and so forth. To be charitable to my FACS class, I don’t know that it denied the existence of the greater world of eggs; a curriculum can only cover so much. Often, our school lessons are simplifications, a base of knowledge to be built upon, expanded and reworked as we gain a more nuanced understanding of the world.
I’m forever grateful for all the opportunities college gave to me. In almost all regards, it refined the lessons I’d picked up at a younger age. Sometimes, those
lessons came from professors. Other times, those lessons came from friends.
I can still recall when I first heard my friend Erik tell me that he poached eggs. Growing up in a small town, peer pressure and hushed voices might give you the impression that poaching eggs is the sign of some sort of sickness. Good and righteous people don’t poach eggs and probably have ulterior motives for poaching them.
Erik was a good friend though, and he spoke about egg poaching with a confidence I hadn’t previously encountered. By college, I had already set aside a learned misconception that eggs were only properly cooked on a fried or scrambled binary and that other preparations were morally wrong. By befriending Erik and other friends like him, however, I began to realize how perfectly normal those preparations were – and how many people can find joy and self-actualization in expressing their eggs outside a reductive binary.
I’ve made many friends who prepare all sorts of eggs. Whatever cooking style defines them, I’ve never seen it bring harm to anyone else. I’ve also seen, understood, and empathized with how other people making my friends’ breakfast their business can put those friends in harm’s way. It certainly doesn’t help when popular children’s fantasy authors seem to think they need to be policing other people’s cooking. For my friends, I want their eggs to bring them nothing but happiness and will fight to see that be the case.
And maybe that change starts at home and at school. If we are just talking about breakfast, perhaps we would only need to ask whether the six-year-old wants their egg scrambled or fried. But we also shouldn’t neglect to mention that the world is full of many different types of eggs. And many different types of people.
(0) comments
