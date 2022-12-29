Finally, columnist Dallas Smith came out and said it. And because of that, I’ve had a month-long epiphany that my life is not normal, natural and innocent.
Mainly because I live in the 21st century, where adventurous women don’t have to get married. They can live in sin with a partner and keep their job at the newspaper.
I’ve never referred to myself as abnormal, unnatural and/or guilty (what I’ve decided must be the opposite of normal, natural and innocent). I just call it being adventurous. And to be honest, I don’t mind being around other adventurous people because I don’t care what gender you were assigned at birth or who you go to bed with. It’s called minding your own business.
One of the first things they taught me in kindergarten was to mind my own business. The best thing you can do for others is to just focus on yourself. So instead of writing about what I believe other people should be doing, I write about myself.
Let’s go back to the year 2007. I was a coming-of-age preteen watching a Minnesota classic coming-of-age movie, “Juno.” That’s when I saw (then named) Ellen Page grace my screen with her presence. She had brown bangs, a sense of humor and took phone calls from her hamburger-shaped phone. My heart flutters thinking about it. Page is now referred to as Elliot, but if he ever wants to put on his “Juno” costume and knock at my door, my boyfriend knows to move out of the way.
I didn’t end up with a woman; I ended up with a man. But I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about what’s in people’s pants. I’m more concerned with how people make me feel. If someone made me label it, I used to say bi.
But the youths of today have a better word for it: pansexual. I heard it once described like instead of enjoying only red wine and only white, you can enjoy all the flavors in between. Do you get what I’m saying?
As for those who don’t enjoy drinking the flavors in between, then don’t pour yourself a glass. The kinds of people who pressure you to drink when you don’t want to or love someone who you aren’t attracted to, aren’t my kind of people. Preferences are just that, a preference.
Coming from the Cities, I sometimes think that in Aitkin, there are more deer than queer. That’s fine and all, but maybe, if you are out there and reading this, say something.
I worry about the people in Aitkin. Especially their mental health. I assume there are youths out there watching their version of “Juno.” I want them to know that they will be okay.
LGBTQIA+ issues do not just reflect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual individuals. Poet and activist Audre Lorde once said, “I cannot afford the luxury of fighting one form of oppression only.”
Everyone tells me that I live in a very safe neighborhood. Is it safe for queers, too? Or just deers?
