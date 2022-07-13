Ahhhh, home.
Since we moved up here in 2012, my family and I have talked about going back home each and every year when our small town summer event will take place. Mazeppa Daze has always been an extremely well-attended event. In fact, so many people go to watch the fireworks put on by the Mazeppa Fire Department that cellphone service is non-existent.
Where is Mazeppa? It’s in the southeastern part of Minnesota. Just about a half hour from Rochester, it’s known as the city in the valley. We lived there for most of my two older children’s childhoods.
This year we decided at the last minute that we were going to do it. We headed out late Friday and stayed at an old workplace of mine, the Hampton Inn and Suites in north Rochester.
My first order of business was meeting up with the publisher and editor of the Zumbrota News Record, Pete Grimsrud. I had scheduled to meet with him at 9 a.m. Saturday to go through the archives of the newspaper my family owned when I was growing up, the Pine Island Record. I could have spent the entire weekend there going through the memories of my youth and what was such a huge part of my family’s life, but, Grimsrud only gets so much time off so I didn’t want to use up his whole Saturday. My daughter Kate and I searched and took many, many pictures of articles and columns to look through later. I will talk more about that next week.
After that, we saw Kate’s grandmother (whom she hasn’t seen in several years). Then, we went back to Rochester to shop at some of our favorite stores and take the grandkids to Apache Mall.
And then … Mazeppa! We arrived in the small town and parked on the street next to where one of our favorite places used to be. WD’s Pourhouse burned to the ground in 2018. It was a melancholy moment to see the empty space and reflect on our past lives in the place that felt like a second home. We wandered around town and found out that we really didn’t know anybody anymore. There were a few we recognized but many more that we didn’t. It was a strange feeling to all of us since 10 years ago we knew everyone.
Then it was time for, what is in my opinion, the best fireworks in the world! You can see for yourself in a video I posted on my Facebook page if you like but please don’t mind some of the language in the background, it’s called Mazeppa “Daze” for a reason.
We went back the next day for the tractor pull. Kate’s dad takes part in that most years and they were going to connect and talk. My children, Kara and Mark seemed to enjoy it also. Steven was their stepdad for many years. It turned into another melancholy moment when we said our goodbyes.
It was good, it was fun and I am happy we did it. But, I don’t ever feel the need to do it again. It’s not home anymore. My kids had similar feelings about it.
We pulled into Aitkin on Sunday evening. Ahhh, home! It’s good to be back.
