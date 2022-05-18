It seems like everything that happens in my life I try to relate to a song. There is a song by a group named Nirvana that my dad thought was extremely profound and wanted me to listen to it on repeat so I could learn from it. I thought the song was stupid to be honest. Until now. At the end of the song “All Apologies” are the lyrics repeated all we know is all we are…all we know is all we are. Recently I have thought about it again and how true and profound that actually is.
Beginning a new chapter of my life is not really something that I had ever considered happening in my years and years of my newspaper career. Forty years ago this crazy ride started for me with the family-owned newspaper/print shop (but that is another story).
Graphic designer. That’s what I envisioned my “professional” title being for the rest of my working days. But, times … they are changing.
Many newspapers now hire a company of graphic designers to create the ads instead of having a designer on the immediate staff. Everything is handled online.
Now, even though I thought I would be a graphic designer forever, the new system makes sense for larger publishing companies. It left me feeling a bit lost though. To “be” me, I had to find a different way to be creative. I decided to try my hand at writing last year and surprisingly to me, many people liked what I wrote. I even won a first place award for columnist from the Minnesota Newspaper Association.
We have had some editorial department turn-around here at the Aitkin Age and I have been trying to help as much as I possibly can with parts of the newspaper tasks that I had never really dug into before. After I found a comfort zone within this role I found that this is a whole new way I can be creative.
In whatever I do, I always strive to be the best. I don’t just strive to be the best I can be, but the absolute best at whatever it is that I am doing. These things, however, take time and sometimes a lot of trial and error. My co-workers have been amazing in trying to teach me the rules of writing. There are a few things that I can’t seem to remember as far as style rules and such. I am pretty sure they are sick and tired of the repetition of trying to pound those things into my head. They haven’t given up on me yet.
I am excited and nervous moving forward as the editor of the Aitkin Age.
All we know is all we are may be a true statement. But, there is always room to “know” more. Here’s to new chapters!
