I thought it might be interesting to look at some major events in history that happened on April 13.
1931: Ten men were killed in a Chicago tunnel fire. The cause of the explosion was spontaneous combustion and is the worst underground disaster in Chicago history. The fire started when sewer workers using a candle to try to locate a leak in the tunnel accidentally ignited some sawdust. The fire burned and spread for more than 45 minutes before the fire department was alerted.
1949: the Nuremberg trials ended with 19 top aides to Adolf Hitler receiving up to 25 years for their part in war crimes against humanity. Allied proposals for punishment of the Nazi leaders ranged from a show trial (the Soviet Union), to summary execution (the United Kingdom). The trials took place from November 1945 to October 1946. The International Military Tribunal focused on the crime of aggression – plotting and waging aggressive war. (Between 1939 and 1945, Nazi Germany invaded many countries across Europe).
1964: Sidney Poitier became the first black actor to win a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field.” The Poitier family lived in the Bahamas, then a Crown colony, but he was unexpectedly born on a family trip to Florida, which granted him U.S. citizenship. He grew up in the Bahamas, but moved to Miami at age 15 and to New York City at age 16. He won many awards, among them the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
1976: The $2 bill was issued nationwide with a portrait of Thomas Jefferson on the front and John Trumbles on the back. Banks experienced long queues by collectors who believed the bills would appreciate in value.
1983: Harold Washington was elected as the first African American mayor of Chicago. A lawyer and politician, he served as mayor from 1983 until his death in 1987. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981-1983 and in the Illinois House from 1965-1976.
1987: President Reagan once again invited the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to talks in Washington but again the Soviet leader declined. The Geneva Summit is seen today as a success as the two were able to start the process that led to a thawing of Cold War tensions and the eventual signing of the INF Treaty in 1987.
1992: The Chicago River poured into unused tunnels under the Chicago loop flooding basements of many loop office buildings and retail stores. Power and gas were shut off closing down the financial district. Repair work on a bridge damaged the wall of an abandoned utility tunnel beneath the river.
1997: At age 21, Tiger Woods became the youngest-ever golfer to win the Masters Tournament. He finished at 18 under par 270, which was the lowest score ever shot during the Masters. He is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time.
There you have it for April 13. We should do this again.
