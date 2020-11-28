I remember when I was little seeing a picture hanging in my grandmother’s kitchen of an old man praying. The colors are calming. I used to stare at that picture for hours.
Later in my life I was at a rummage sale or an auction or something and I saw the same picture. I bought it and it is hanging in my kitchen now. I still sit and stare at it. There’s something about the man that feels like we are kindred in some ways. He looks stressed yet calm all at once. Tired but ready to face the day bowing his head in prayer over a simple but forifying meal of bread and gruel (a thin liquid food of oatmeal or other meal boiled in milk or water).
I started looking up information on this picture that has intrigued me all these years and found some very interesting information.
The picture was taken in 1918 by a photographer in the city of Bovey, Minnesota by the name of Eric Enstrom. This was also the year the influenza epidemic that swept the world killed an estimated 50 million people. One-fifth of the world’s population was attacked by a deadly virus. Within months, it had killed more people than any other illness in recorded history. This was also the year Germany had formally surrendered on Nov. 11, and all nations agreed to stop fighting World War I while terms of peace were negotiated.
Enstrom said he was trying to inspire people to be “conscious of the things they had instead of the things which they had to do without.” The picture quickly became popular, and his daughter, Rhonda Nyberg of Coleraine, furthered its popularity by painting the image. The picture, entitled “Grace” became our state photograph in 2002.
“There is some attraction to a simple image of humility and dependence before the divine? Could it be that despite all our attempts at rooting out God, religion and any vestige of morality from our nation, we are all still silenced by the idea of a mild and holy reverence?” said Mille Lacs Messenger guest columnist Jay Beuoy in a column written in November of 2005.
The man depicted in the photograph is Charles Wilden, who earned a meager living as a peddler and lived in a sod house.
What happened to Wilden after the photograph is unknown. In 1926, Wilden was paid $5 by Enstrom in return for waiving his rights to the photograph ($5 in 1926 is equal to about $71.78 in 2020)
From Enstrom and Wilden’s chance encounter, a world-famous photographic study was created. Today Enstrom’s picture, Grace, showing the elderly peddler with head bowed in a mealtime prayer of thanksgiving, is known and loved throughout the world.
“There was something about the old gentleman’s face that immediately impressed me. I saw that he had a kind face… there weren’t any harsh lines in it,” Enstrom said in recalling the 1918 visit of Charles Wilden to his studio.
Enstrom, at that time, was preparing a portfolio of pictures to take with him to a convention of the Minnesota Photographer’s Association. “I wanted to take a picture that would show people that even though they had to do without many things because of the war they still had much to be thankful for,” Enstrom said.
As soon as the negative was developed, Enstrom was sure he had something special… a picture that seemed to say, “This man doesn’t have much of earthly goods, but he has more than most people because he has a thankful heart.” That Enstrom’s camera had captured “something special” is an appraisal widely shared.
It seems that history is constantly repeating itself.
The world is being attacked by COVID-19. It seems as though we are in the middle of a war within our population. How can we try to inspire others to be conscious of the things they have instead of the things which they have to do without when I am looking for that inspiration myself?
I look around my home that I am quarantined to at the moment and I see my dogs and cats, who for some reason are extremely happy to see me back home all the time. I also see my grandchildren who know there is a virus and are putting the pieces together as to why they can’t go play at a friend’s house right now and it’s not safe for them to go in to the grocery store. They are looking to their family for guidance and reassurance and their mother is teaching them to be thankful for what they have.
I am thankful. I am thankful for my children, grandchildren, dogs, cats, my home, even my ex-husband. I am thankful that I have the ability to do my job from home. I am thankful for the positivity of some of my friends who are facing a far larger crisis than I am.
Grace is defined as: simple elegance or refinement of movement, courteous goodwill, do honor or credit to.
Together with moments of grace and compassion, we will overcome.
Compiled and written by Kathy Robb. Resources: resources Wikipedia, Mille Lacs Messenger guest columnist Jay Beuoy nov. 2006, mnopedia.com, grace
