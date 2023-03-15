John Woodrow Mug 2022

We’ll folks, I read an interesting article in the Star-Tribune last week, mostly  a sad story told by metro area high schools lamenting how the Section style of post-season basketball is outdated and should be scrapped. 

The main whine is that some of the better teams are in the same section and only one can make the State Tournament. Boo hoo, I have little or no sympathy for those teams. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.