It’s Friday, near the middle of August, the weather is drizzly and cool, Donald is in the news, still, and it’s that time of year to pick some fruits of the garden.
We’re still picking sweet peas and strawberries and red and black raspberries and blueberries and we’re almost done with that. It’s time to start pulling the beets and carrots, to keep on picking the cucumbers and tomatoes and peppers. Coming up soon will be the corn and pole beans; hoping the purple cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts will hold off to pick after a freeze and cooler weather.
All the while, admiring the mixed perennials and wildflowers showing off their colors and filling their space in the back garden. It’s a nice August rainy day to sit here, to appreciate the fruits of the labor and love! A nice day today to remind ourselves the Donald in the news is easy to ignore or, at the least, push aside! To relax.
It’s going on noon, the rain’s letting up, the sky is lighting up, the mood is right, and a mosey may be in the works. We’ve been mostly walking out and back to the mailbox; down and up the ½ mile driveway, the big downhill walk to start, uphill to finish. I think it was my high school coach(es) that said part of any exercise should be the hardest … maybe they made our driveway while I was away. Thanks coach(es), I like long driveways and hills, and walks! I prefer walking woods trails; so do deer flies, horse flies, mosquitoes and ticks. I’m OK with bugs, wife Kathy ain’t and Kathy wins most of the time. We’re good, a couple freezes will get us back on the woods trails for the next three seasons.
It’s getting time to be back cutting firewood soon, cutting for the winter after next. We had an awesome wind and rain storm several weeks ago that took down close to 20 big trees, mostly red oaks, mostly green. Just right for the winter after. I say nature’s better at picking what and when to cut than me and she did a fine job as usual! Cool. Thanks nature!
I’ll be limbing, topping, cutting firewood lengths, splitting for a while at a time. Then sitting, taking a break on a stump or big block of wood for a while at a time. Like a schedule. Peaceful. It’s a nice day, splitting red oak, especially in the dead cold of winter. Mimic work when I’m playing in the woods. Just like the ol’ days growing up, getting mature. Another day in the woods.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
