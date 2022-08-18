Joel Sydnes Mug

It’s Friday, near the middle of August, the weather is drizzly and cool, Donald is in the news, still, and it’s that time of year to pick some fruits of the garden. 

We’re still picking sweet peas and strawberries and red and black raspberries and blueberries and we’re almost done with that. It’s time to start pulling the beets and carrots, to keep on picking the cucumbers and tomatoes and peppers. Coming up soon will be the corn and pole beans; hoping the purple cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts will hold off to pick after a freeze and cooler weather. 

