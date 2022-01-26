Did you ever wonder where some of the phrases or proverbs we use came from?
“A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” for example, means it is preferable to have a small but certain advantage than the mere potential of a greater one.
How about, “A fool and his money are soon parted?” This one means it’s easy to get money from foolish people or it is unlikely that foolish people maintain their hold on acquired wealth.
“An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” is a common English language proverb that appeared in the 19th century, advocating for the consumption of apples and by extension, “If one eats healthy foods, one will remain in good health and will not need to see a doctor often.”
And this one applies to newspapers, for sure. “A picture is worth a thousand words.” It is an adage in multiple languages meaning that complex and sometimes multiple ideas can be conveyed by a single still image, which conveys its meaning more effectively than a mere verbal description. In the newspaper business, we call them “stand-alone” photos.
According to Wikipedia, the modern use of the phrase is generally attributed to Fred Barnard. He wrote the phrase in the advertising trade journal, Printers’ Ink, promoting the use of images in advertisements that appeared on the sides of streetcars. In another Barnard ad, he said, “One picture is worth ten thousand words.”
This one was created by English author Edward Bulwer-Lytton in 1839: “The pen is mightier than the sword,” noting that the written word is more effective than violence as a tool for communicating a point. Gold pen manufacturer Levi Willcutt used the phrase during a railroad jubilee in Boston in 1852; it appears in a school room illustration of the first edition of Mark Twain’s, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”; and it was used in Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 U.S. presidential reelection campaign.
“The pot calling the kettle black,” may be of Spanish origin, of which English versions began to appear in the first half of the 17th century. It means a person is guilty of the very thing of which he accuses another. An alternate modern interpretation argues that while the pot is sooty, the kettle is polished and shiny; hence, when the pot accuses the kettle of being black, it is the pot’s own sooty reflection that it sees. The pot accuses the kettle of a fault that only the pot has, rather than one that they share. Ponder on that for a bit.
And how about, “It ain’t over until the fat lady sings.” It means that one should not presume to know the outcome of an event which is still in progress. Although the situation is nearing conclusion, it is not yet irreversible.
I have my own version of “A watched pot never boils.” It is “A watched printer never prints.” It happens every week!
