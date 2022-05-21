The year before last our daughter Cameo gave me a dozen asparagus roots to plant for Father’s Day. I had the perfect garden plot to put them in, the bottom 2-foot deep terrace of a three-terraced perennial flower garden from where I had moved about 50 mixed perennials to a 10x50-foot rectangular area in the middle of our vegetable garden. The move was made so we would plant fewer tomato and pepper plants. A dozen or so of each is good for us to put up, to can, pickle, freeze or dry. Don’t need 20 plus of each, regardless of variety. Plant a few less cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. Maybe one double row of carrots and beans instead of two. Don’t want to cut back on potatoes and onions and corn. Keep on keeping on with the rows of various other seeds to complete our vegetable view for the warmer months coming.
And who doesn’t want a 10x50-foot perennial flower garden looking over you and your vegetables spring, summer and fall. Let’s just say, “Time in the garden makes you feel good, great, makes your America great again!”
So about a week ago, on one of my multiple moseys by the three-year-old asparagus patch with the stubby stalks cut back to the ground last fall, with the straw bedding forked off, I bend over for a closer look, thinking, “Shouldn’t a spear or two start poking up from one of these foot deep roots?” To help cure the anxiety, I remind myself, those spears do start from those roots I planted a foot or more down. So on one of the daily woods strolls, I stop by several clearings in the woods to check on the wild asparagus I pick every year. Anxiety cured! Nothing’s up wild yet and, as they say, most all tame fruit ripens before the wild.
Then, well hell! Four days ago on an early morning mosey, a spear had cleared one of the stubby clumps overnight; in the afternoon, another cleared. Almost by the hour, other spears in other stubs shot out of the dirt. In the next few days, those first spears are 6 to 8-inches high, getting roasted this evening, alongside some frozen Brussels sprouts with olive oil, topped with balsamic vinegar and hot pepper flakes. Now every asparagus root has spears piercing the dirt. “Oh dear, how we gonna keep up?” Humor! We’ll keep up just fine! Pickled asparagus, canned asparagus. Asparagus soup. Fried, roasted, baked. Then, that dang self-control factor has to come to mind…don’t be greedy, don’t overdose on the best asparagus recipe of all…break spears and eat them fresh where you stand!
On this morning’s rambling in the rain, I counted 14 spears of various heights crowding up from one asparagus root and couldn’t help myself and sliced one off at the ground and ate it where I stood and didn’t feel bad. Sooo good! This afternoon that root would have had 17 spears. “Asparagus, you surely have made America great again. Keep up the great work!”
The top two terraces of the once-perennial garden above the asparagus are a work in progress. Four rose bushes planted last year and six to go. Keep on keepin’ on, as they say.
