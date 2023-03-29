Well folks, as most of you know I am a huge basketball fan and the past couple of weeks has been hoops nirvana for those of us who love the game.
I am talking about the high school tournaments and the NCAA mens and womens tourneys that result in this week’s Final Four for the college teams. It is always a treat to watch so many games in the company of my usually reading wife who glances up every once in a while if I am talking to the television. She is a sports fan, don’t kid yourself, but being subjected to dozens of games over the period of a couple weeks is overdose for her.
I especially love the high school tourneys and most notably the smaller schools, “A” and “AA.” There seems to be much more sportsmanship and much less attitude with the smaller schools and please, if you are a larger school don’t take offense, I’m speaking about the larger picture, probably not your school.
The smaller schools usually come from quite a way out so they really cherish the time spent at Williams Arena or Target Center and most have more than likely never been there before.
I am from a small town, so of course I’m going to like a team like Cherry with their Gopher recruit Isaac Asuma more than I am for the bigger schools. Those schools are fine institutions for sure, but I watched several schools not allow officials to put their medals around their neck during the awards ceremonies (for whatever reason) and several players not remain standing for the National Anthem and you know my feelings about that.
I’m sure I will never be invited to give the commencement speech at any of the schools involved but I’m OK with that. I just never saw that type of thing happen with the smaller schools in the tournament.
As far as the college games go, outside of a Memphis womens player punching her opponent during the handshake line and some obscenities uttered during another postgame moment, it was all pretty respectful and the games were unbelievable as far as the excitement level was concerned.
This weekend’s games leading to the Championship are notable because of the abscence of UConn and Tennessee in the womens’ tournament and all four top seeds including Alabama on the mens’ side. It’s a little like having Pittsburgh and Baltimore in the World Series.
For us basketball purists like you and me, it makes for a great tournament.
Oh, by the way, Barb will still be reading and making comments until this weekend comes to an end. I can’t print most of them but she makes them anyway.
