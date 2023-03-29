John Woodrow Mug 2022

 Well folks, as most of you know I am a huge basketball fan and the past couple of weeks has been hoops nirvana for those of us who love the game. 

I am talking about the high school tournaments and the NCAA mens and womens tourneys that result in this week’s Final Four for the college teams. It is always a treat to watch so many games in the company of my usually reading wife who glances up every once in a while if I am talking to the television. She is a sports fan, don’t kid yourself, but being subjected to dozens of games over the period of a couple weeks is overdose for her. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.