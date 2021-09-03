With less than one month before the 2021-2022 school year begins, we are getting ready for the new year to be a return to normal at Aitkin Public Schools, including full-time classroom learning and our traditional array of activities and athletics.
We have no plans to mandate indoor masks for our students or teachers. Masks are welcome but not required. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and seek guidance from local and state health officials to ensure we are making the best choices for our students and staff.
Without a doubt, the pandemic taught us that our students perform at their best - and our teachers are most effective - when learning is happening in the classroom. To reach every student, we need our staff and students not just in class but working together in a productive learning environment.
Currently, our aging school buildings need significant investments, including upgrades to plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems. We will also require ongoing investments in technology, both to further our education goals as well as to continue student learning and meeting the needs of our 21st century learners.
Our most challenging issue is with our general fund budget, which covers operating expenses for the school district. Like many other rural school districts, we have been facing difficult financial challenges. State funding, our primary source of financial support, has not kept up with inflation for over a decade. Meanwhile, we have lost more than $1 million in per-pupil state funding during the past three years due to enrollment declines.
As a result, the Aitkin school district has cut more than $1.5 million from the operating budget over the past four years, including $450,000 for this school year. Those cuts included reductions in faculty and staff as well as student programming. Despite our best efforts to manage costs, we face a projected budget deficit of $808,000 for the next school year (2022-23).
Finding ways to trim a budget is part of the job of running a school district, but we cannot continually cut our way to academic success. More importantly, we can’t make long-term plans with an unstable budget. Knowing this, the Aitkin School Board put forward a new financial plan that utilizes one-time federal COVID relief funds and proposes a 10-year capital projects levy for voters to consider on Nov. 2.
The capital projects levy would generate $900,000 annually for infrastructure, technological and transportation projects. If approved, the district could remove these specific projects from the operating budget, which would free up funding to preserve current levels of staff, programs and services. This would stabilize our finances and allow us to continue the path toward a long-term plan for the district’s education.
Many rural school districts will address budget problems with an operating levy. However, because of Minnesota’s complex property tax system, an operating levy places the majority of the tax burden on residential property. A capital projects levy would help minimize the tax impact on local homeowners by distributing the tax burden using the same formula as county tax assessments. Since residential homeowners pay among the lowest rates through this formula, the burden on residential homeowners will be approximately 60% lower than if we used a traditional operating levy.
Under this plan, a median-value home of $180,000 in Aitkin County would see a monthly tax increase of $6. Last month, we launched a new website – Allfor1Aitkin.org – to serve as a useful tool for residents to learn more about the needs of our district, the school board plan, the benefits and the costs. You can also learn more about the tax impact on your property by using the tax calculator on the site.
The upcoming Capital Projects Levy is an important community decision, and we want to make sure everyone has the information they need to make an informed decision. I encourage you to visit the website and make your voice heard on Nov. 2.
In the meantime, please contact me at dstifter@isd1.org or at 218-927-7100 if you have any questions.
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
