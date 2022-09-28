When I was a little girl, my brother and I went to a day care in Kasson, Minnesota. “Grandma Bev” Carney watched us so mom could work.
We had some time each day where we could watch cartoons. The most popular at the time for our small group of kids was Tom and Jerry.
Sometimes Tom and/or Jerry would have a gal pal visiting for an episode or two. My friend Mary and I would try to call it, “I’m her,” we would say. Mind you, we were in elementary school. It didn’t matter to us if it was a black or grey mouse, or a white or orange cat.
I’ve seen a preview for a remake of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” with a black actress. It looks like a great movie to me. I saw it while scrolling through social media and so I read the comments to see if anyone had seen it yet and what the reactions were. I was shocked. I think the nasty comments and “dislikes” on the post are ridiculous. There were also some online “news” sites keeping a tally of how many “dislikes” were on posts concerning the remake.
What’s the problem? There were some videos showing little girls watching the video and their reactions to the new Ariel. I actually teared up watching some of those. So, I thought I would test it out. I showed the trailer for the movie to my black granddaughter. She had the same amazed look on her face as the other videos I watched. Hmmmm, then I showed the trailer to my white granddaughter. She had exactly the same reaction.
I think children couldn’t care less about color. A cat is a cat, a mouse is a mouse and a princess is a princess. I also think a majority of little girls dream of growing up to be a princess at some point. Personally, I still think about it sometimes. I would really like to see a new princess character that is about 52 years old and overweight finally meeting her prince, but that’s not likely to happen.
All of my granddaughters are little princess mermaids with a touch of Ursula. My grandsons are the spitting image of Spiderman with a little bit of the Joker.
I can say this, I hope none of them ever read the comments made on those posts. I have to believe the comments were made out of pure ignorance and those people don’t care what their grandchildren may one day read.
The world is full of people with differences. Different opinions, different lifestyles, different social status and different colors. There is no reason to try to make someone feel badly for being different. It’s OK to be distinctive and unique.
“Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.” – Margaret Mead
