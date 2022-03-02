It’s about this time every year when I question why I live in Minnesota.
It isn’t just that winters are too long, but it’s also the lack of sunshine. According to the National Climatic Data Center, Minneapolis has 95 days of sun per year, or 58% annual sunshine. Compare that to these: San Diego, California, 146 days, 68%; Tampa, Florida, 101 days, 66%; and Tucson, Arizona, 193 days, 85%. That last statistic tells you one of the reasons people go to Arizona in the winter.
WebMD said the sun’s UV rays help your body make vitamin D, which is important for your bones, blood cells and immune system. It also helps you take in and use certain minerals, like calcium and phosphorus. And while most people get enough vitamin D from food, children who don’t, can get rickets, which softens and weakens their bones. Too much time outside can raise your chances of skin cancer, but the risk of developing certain conditions such as multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases may be higher in people who live in northern climates. Scientists think this might be linked to lower levels of vitamin D.
Getting the right amount of sun is also found to help sleeping, weight loss, emotional wellbeing, eye health and skin.
I live for the summers. I love sandals and shorts and I don’t mind sweating. But summers are way too short.
The growing season is not long enough either. Considered May through September, Wikipedia said the season in Minnesota varies from 90 days a year in the Iron Range to 160 days in southeastern Minnesota. Florida has the longest at about 330 days and Alaska has the shortest at 100 days. Alaska’s crops, however, are bountiful because they benefit from all the extra sunshine in the summer.
According to worldpopulationreview.com, the 10 best states to live in for the best weather are California, Hawaii, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Delaware, North Carolina and Louisiana. What? Delaware?
Web Atlas said Delaware has a humid subtropical climate with warm to hot summers and mild to cold winters. The climate there is mostly influenced by the Atlantic Ocean and the Appalachian Mountains. But who cares about Delaware. We live in Minnesota, the land of all the lakes. Trouble is, the lakes are ice close to half a year.
I am tired of seeing too little sun. I am weary of jackets, hats, boots and gloves. Plowing and shoveling are getting monotonous. And I am sick to death of feeding the wood stove.
I just realized this annual introspection would be alleviated if I could afford to be a snowbird.
