In 1998 I delved deeply into the works of Steven Covey, including his book “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” as part of some mediation training I was taking for my job. The book was a life changer for me. I read it several times, copied sections of it for reference and still think about parts of it today.
One of those parts is a thought exercise in which Covey asks the reader to imagine herself at her own funeral, listening to the comments and memories that people are sharing about her. “What would people be saying about you at your funeral,” he asks as a way of illustrating that everything that happens, happens twice — once in our imagination and intention and later in reality. So Covey’s second habit is the ability to envision in your mind what you cannot at present see with your eyes. The physical creation follows the mental, just as a building follows a blueprint. If you don’t make a conscious effort to visualize who you are and what you want in life, then you empower other people and circumstances to shape you and your life by default. It puts you in reaction mode rather than creating your own blueprint. It’s about connecting again with your own uniqueness and then defining the personal, moral and ethical guidelines within which you can most happily express and fulfill yourself.
Every choice you make that is not consistent with the desired end leads to regrets about what you could have done instead.
This had a profound effect on me as a young professional. I was a single mom of three youngsters; I had just completed my M.S. at the University of Minnesota and been hired by Minnesota DNR after working for a year and a half for the Office of Protected Resources at NOAA as a Native American Treaty Fisheries specialist on a SeaGrant Fellowship.
One of the first things I did after being hired was go to Harvard in Boston for training in interaction and facilitation — where I learned about the Seven Habits.
So my life was full of possibilities and thinking about “the end” was a very intriguing prospect. It made every decision I made, professionally and personally, very weighty. I found myself asking, “If I do this, will it result in people remembering my life in the way I want to be remembered?”
Believe me, that question had a significant impact on decisions I made in every area of my life.
Covey wasn’t the first leader to propose beginning with the end in mind, however. The great Roman leader and philosopher, Seneca, wrote extensively on leadership and how easy it is for any position of power, if not checked by strong principles and purpose, to corrupt and ruin people. He understood that great leaders focus their energy on what they can control. So begin with the end in mind, knowing that you control what you do and say, not whether people listen.
