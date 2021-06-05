There are important roles for older folks to fill in society, even though those “golden years” may be fraught with physical challenges.
Advertisements about ways to stay young, fit and attractive abound in every media format. People look forward to retiring from their working lives in order to spend their time relaxing, traveling, eating out and volunteering–hopefully with abundant financial resources in hand.
But what is there to being an elder, besides being old and having time and money to spare? A 2020 article in the Canadian Journal of Public Health identified the role of elders as, “contributors to intergenerational solidarity by transmitting knowledge, values and culture” in informal and holistic ways.
The current focus on youthfulness is one challenge to the relevance of eldership. Being older is often seen as synonymous with irrelevance. How could someone who is older, doesn’t have a job, and maybe struggles with physical limitations be seen as a guide and a source of wisdom to much younger people? In a few careers, gray hair is a badge of experience and wisdom. It is a sign of having lived and learned–a sign of having important things to say. In an increasing number of careers that involve being highly visible, gray hair and facial lines strike terror into the hearts of the aging professional. They can be a harbinger of coming redundance and the danger of being cast aside for a younger model.
Canadian cultural activist, author and teacher Stephen Jenkinson teaches internationally on the subject of elderhood in a time of trouble. He emphasizes the important role that elders played in ancient cultures and how much they are needed in a society that is adrift from cultural moorings in so many ways.
In his book, Come of Age: The Case for Elderhood in a Time of Trouble, Jenkinson makes the case that one of the reasons we have so many old people, but no elders, is that so many of our ancestors cut themselves adrift from the countries, cultures and ancestors they left behind to travel to new continents. But whatever the reason, Jenkinson asserts that to restore the important role that elders had in traditional society, we have to start over by training a new generation of elders. Young people must learn to understand the role and step up to honor and aspire to it. He says, “There is nothing inherently ennobling about aging. Nothing... If we don’t train young people and middle-aged people in elderhood we will have no elders. I am making the case for elderhood, not for easy agedness....There’s work to be done, and there’s an old wisdom to be learned... you can’t fix what you don’t understand....This is a plea and a plot for elders in training.”
What can you do to earn the badge of “elder?”
