Most likely, if you are of a certain Christian faith who baptize their youth, you have been asked at least once to be a godfather or godmother to someone’s child. If you’ve been asked to preside at this rite, you ought to realize there are certain customs and responsibilities that accompany that honor.
In the Roman Catholic tradition, godparents of infants either stand by or hold the newborn while water is symbolically poured over the head of the baby. Prayers are said, and hidden in the ceremony is a peculiar request – that the godparents do everything in their power to see that this little bundle of joy grows up in the Christian faith.
Easy to say, on baptism Sunday, not so easy in reality to adhere to, especially these days.
As baptized children grow into their teens and mature into young adults, often they lose contact with their godparents for various reasons.
Godparents may move to other parts of the country and naturally lose contact with the little ones they stood up for at baptism. Sometimes, godparents themselves forget they were bonded to this little tot.
For that matter, ask a parent 20 years after baptism who their child’s godmother and godfather were, and they oftentime draw a blank.
And for those who do remember their god-parenting promises, they dote on their adopted child with yearly Christmas presents and maybe attend birthday parties early on, but those customs many times dry up by the godchild’s teenage years.
And, if a godparent is diligent in his/her promise to do everything in their might to keep their godchildren in the faith to which they were anointed, statistics tell us that custom is not particularly working. In the 21st century, it is a fact that a major number of the baptized flock eventually will drop out of “organized” religion all-together or choose some other sect than the one in which they were anointed.
So where does that leave godmother and godfather? Sort of in Limbo (if in fact Limbo still exists or ever did). After all, godmothers and godfathers would more than likely be looked upon as intruders if they would confront their godchildren with a plea to keep the faith. Who wants to be put in that position?
So, what is a solution to the godfather and godmother dilemma?
How about waiting until a child reaches, as they say, the “age of reason” before performing the baptismal rite? That way, the godchild and godparent might be on the same page when entering into this holy union. When godmother and godfather say their “I wills” at an adult baptismal ceremony, everyone will understand what is at stake, and either agree or choose not.
Just a suggestion.
Meanwhile, I think I am godfather to at least one Onamia lad and one Onamia lass. I wonder if they even know that, at one time in their lives, I stood by them as they were administered this Christian rite of passage?
Better call and remind them I am still thinking about their spiritual welfare … for all that may be worth.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
