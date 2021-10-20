Until recently, I didn’t realize how many songs there are about going home.
If you’re into popular music, there’s Philip Phillips, “Home.” Of course, that song is a bit more about making a place home than it is about going home, but the lyrics still fit.
Then there’s John Denver’s “Country Roads. “Considering how much travel I do on small roads, I think it’s fair to share, “Country roads, take me home, to the place I belong.”
And of course, Bon Jovi recorded, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home?” These lyrics sum up my life so well: “There isn’t one of these lines that I would erase, I lived a million miles of memories on that road, with every step I take, I know that I’m not alone, you take the home from the boy, but not the boy from his home.”
By now, I know many know that I am leaving the Aitkin Independent Age. For those who don’t? Well, I’m writing this column both to inform – and to say thank you.
When I moved here two years ago, I knew virtually nothing about rural Minnesota. I came here knowing I would step into a familiar job title but in a completely unfamiliar area. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve met wonderful people, seen some of the most beautiful countryside America has to offer – and found a place I would willingly call home.
As happens with all people, though, at some point in their lives, I feel the pull toward home. It just so happened that as the pull happened this time, I got a job offer from a former boss.
Timing’s everything, right? Well, in this case it certainly was. There are some wonderful parts of this decision that include spending more time with family and that makes me happy.
That said, I’m sorry to be leaving Aitkin. There is so much to discover here in the county and I feel like I only scraped the surface. I can say, right now, I’ll be back as a tourist.
But, I will miss this place. Thank you to everyone. My last day is Nov. 5. Until then, I remain committed to giving you the best news coverage possible.
