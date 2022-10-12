Well folks, after suffering a Homecoming loss to Mora last Friday, the road gets even tougher this week as the Gobblers travel to visit the top team in the state in Class AAA, the Esko Eskomos.
Esko, a team that has had the Gobblers’ number for the most part over the past several years is having an unreal season. Through the first six games they have scored 317 points and given up just 26. That kind of domination is certainly a hurdle for the Gobblers but not one that can’t be breached.
The Gobblers are coming off giving up the most points in a game in the past 30 contests, but my opinion is that they were still a little shell-shocked from losing quarterback Zack Ehnstrom the prior week against Denfeld.
Look for a better game this week and although Aitkin is the underdog against Esko don’t be a bit surprised to see a pretty good ballgame.
The Gobbler tennis team will be heading into the Section Individual Tourney Oct. 17-18 and it did so with three players at or near double digit wins for the season.
Breanna Hines and Madi Lehrer have had great years and Macy Paulbeck is also close to .500 heading into the tourney being played in Sartell. The young Gobblers have struggled in the doubles department and should be better in 2023 with those players getting lots of experience this past season. The key of course is playing in the off-season.
The season has ended for the Twins and they head into their off-season with a batting champion in Luis Arréaz, who nudged out Aaron Judge for the title over the last four days of the season. The goal is to be where the Yankees are of course, in the playoffs but if the Twins can come up with a pitcher or two, that is a possibility for 2023. The other question is can they keep Carlos Correa around for another year?
