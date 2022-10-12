John Woodrow Mug 2022

 Well folks, after suffering a Homecoming loss to Mora last Friday, the road gets even tougher this week as the Gobblers travel to visit the top team in the state in Class AAA, the Esko Eskomos. 

Esko, a team that has had the Gobblers’ number for the most part over the past several years is having an unreal season. Through the first six games they have scored 317 points and given up just 26. That kind of domination is certainly a hurdle for the Gobblers but not one that can’t be breached. 

