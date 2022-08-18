John Woodrow mug

Well folks, Gobbler softball fans, what an announcement last week as Megan Buchholz, the ace of this past season softball team signed to play softball at the University of Maine-Presque Isle this upcoming year. 

The campus sits among the rolling hills and potato fields of northern Maine in Presque Isle far from the softball fields of Aitkin. The Owls are NCAA Division III. Congratulations Megan and best of luck.

