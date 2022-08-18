Well folks, Gobbler softball fans, what an announcement last week as Megan Buchholz, the ace of this past season softball team signed to play softball at the University of Maine-Presque Isle this upcoming year.
The campus sits among the rolling hills and potato fields of northern Maine in Presque Isle far from the softball fields of Aitkin. The Owls are NCAA Division III. Congratulations Megan and best of luck.
We have reached the middle of August and you know what that means, local teams are getting drills underway this week for fall sports.
The Gobblers return Alan Hills, Julie Asmus and Jen Waldorf as head coaches of football, volleyball and tennis, respectively, so no changes there.
The Mercs football team is again led by Bob Staska but the volleyball team has a new head coach, Jordan Pierce, who is looking forward to her first year at the helm. Adam Johnson returns as head coach of the Hill City football team and Frankie Dunham will head up the volleyball program.
We will have our first look at the teams and their expectations next week.
Former Gobbler wrestling coach Noel Bailey just finished up 12 years as a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Board of Directors and was honored August 15 in Freeport. He was recognized for his great leadership, dedication and abilities as a team player. Never has one guy given so much to one sport and he is most deserving. He is the epitome of the “all about the athletes” attitude.
The one overwhelming comment that I heard from returning athletes and students during the All-Class Reunion recently was “Oh my gosh, the school has changed since I was here last.” I also talked to a number of former football players who loved the new fieldhouse and thought Coach Alan Hills did a great job of talking about the program and Stacy Westerlund did a wonderful job of putting together lots of things for visitors to look at including records and pictures of seasons past.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
