Community workdays have long been a tradition in most countries of the world. Collaboration is how things get done, especially those projects that don’t have a clear profit attached.
Everyone has heard romantic stories about “threshing bees,” barn raisings or haymaking days where members of the surrounding community come together to work on getting a neighbor’s work done. This was especially true for those seasonal jobs where time was of the essence, and many hands were needed.
Poet, author and agrarian philosopher Wendell Berry stated about his fictional town called “Port Arthur,” that “No one’s work was done until everyone’s work was done,” referring to the fall work of getting crops into storage for the winter. Elderly neighbors and people with injuries or infirmities received the additional help they needed to be ready to feed their animals and families. Families helped each other with tools, equipment and labor, so that everyone would be as prepared as they could be. Of course, there would still be a need to help out one’s neighbors when the unexpected occurred, but agricultural communities took pains to ensure their members were as ready as they could be for winter. Another adage was, “You’re only as prepared as your least-prepared neighbor,” meaning that if you didn’t help your neighbors be food-secure, you would be helping them when they were hungry.
This concept is not just a rosy notion from days gone by. It is alive and well today, even though it might look different. Community might have a different meaning, but people with shared interests still come together to “Git ‘er done” when need be.
Look at something as simple as roadside cleanup. Adopt-a-Highway crews put on vests and pick up trash along the road, just to make it look better for everyone who passes by. Habitat for Humanity volunteers help a family have a safe and decent house to make into a home, even though all they gain from it is that warm feeling of helping another human being. Community gardens and community education classes help people become more skilled, productive and secure with skills to do things and grow things that improve the quality of every life.
So even though we may not harvest hay together any more, let’s think about how we can make our neighbors’ lives better. Bring a meal or set up a meal roster for a young mother or an elder who has had surgery. Bring a tiller or a shovel over to a new neighbor who hasn’t had a chance to put in a garden, and help them jump start it. Invite a young person over to help you can fruit to store for the winter, or dry vegetables, or save seeds – and in the process teach them how to do it.
Those of us who were blessed with parents and grandparents, neighbors and aunties with life skills that they shared, are also blessed to be able to pass those skills on to others. Don’t miss the opportunity to help the people you know (or those you don’t yet know) be well prepared and confident that they can feed themselves and their families. Share a skill, tool or some time today. Your community will be better for it.
