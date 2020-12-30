Next year cannot come soon enough.
Perhaps the best way to sum up 2020? It’s like a setting on your camera is off, and no matter how many settings you try, you just can’t get it right.
Then, you reset the camera settings and discover the one that was screwed up. Seriously, I just did that with my work camera, but it’s pretty emblematic of 2020 – you work the problem and try to find a solution, but eventually a reset is in order.
At least, that’s what I’m hoping will be the case with 2021. Not all 2020’s issues had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, but certainly a great number of them did. With a vaccine now being distributed, there is hope (at the very least) of a less disruptive 2021.
But as we head into the new year, I’m trying to do so with a number of changes. I refuse to call them New Year’s resolutions; I’ve never had any luck keeping those, and I’m tired of the guilt when I fail.
Instead, let’s talk about looking at the new year with a different perspective – hopefully, a healthier one:
• Entering 2021, I’m going to employ more patience – in everything. One of the great casualties of the last 10 months has been patience. It’s no wonder – the more frustration mounts, the easier it becomes to snap at people or wonder why they don’t know something you know, or any other number of variables. So, my goal is to hold patience in one hand.
• In the other hand, I will hold kindness. This is so difficult, for the same reasons why patience has lessened as of late. Courtesy has been hard to come by and I’m sure I’ve had my moments as well. In a world where we are all separated by one matter or another, it’s become so much harder to hold onto tempers and not judge.
As we move into the new year, I know where my focus needs to be. That focus needs to be on others, and hopefully the kindness and patience will be returned.
To all, happy holidays and Happy New Year. May it better for us all.
