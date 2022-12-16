Kathy Robb mug

Let me tell you about my first boyfriend. He was born in January 1935, a whole 35 years before I was born. I am pretty sure you have all heard of him before, his name was Mike.

Well, I called him Mike. I was 3 years old and had seen Elvis Presley in a movie. I don’t recall which move but I’m sure there was a beach, perhaps some bikini-clad young women, dancing and singing. I don’t remember dreaming about him but my mother does. She told me that I would talk to her about all the things we would do. I am sure that as a toddler, Mike and I would spend time building sandcastles and singing some songs. I guess I told my mom that Mike and I were to be married one day.

