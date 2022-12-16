Let me tell you about my first boyfriend. He was born in January 1935, a whole 35 years before I was born. I am pretty sure you have all heard of him before, his name was Mike.
Well, I called him Mike. I was 3 years old and had seen Elvis Presley in a movie. I don’t recall which move but I’m sure there was a beach, perhaps some bikini-clad young women, dancing and singing. I don’t remember dreaming about him but my mother does. She told me that I would talk to her about all the things we would do. I am sure that as a toddler, Mike and I would spend time building sandcastles and singing some songs. I guess I told my mom that Mike and I were to be married one day.
The man also known as the “King of Rock and Roll” died when I was 7 years old. That I do remember. Although at that time I didn’t think we were destined for wedding bells anymore, it was a devasting event.
My absolute, hands-down, most beloved song by him is “Kentucky Rain.” I could listen to it over and over again and sometimes I do, never tiring of it.
When I worked at a newspaper in Rochester, Minnesota, I had a co-worker who sat directly to my left. When I would have a difficult ad design to create that was stressing me out or just about any other random time, he would belt out the chorus of my most adored ditty, “Kentucky rain keeps pouring down; And up ahead’s another town that I’ll go walking through; With the rain in my shoes (Rain in my shoes - FYI, I sing this part with proficiency);Searching for you; In the cold Kentucky rain…” I would be instantly in a better mood and singing along with him. Thank you Brett!
Another song by Presley that always affected me was “Don’t Cry Daddy.” It’s about a man whose wife had died and his children want to see him happy.
Nobody, and I mean nobody, can sing like Elvis. Well, except for my dad, Patrick. When dad would come and pick me and my brother up for our visits, we would stop somewhere and get some fast food and then he would serenade us with Presley and Johnny Rivers tunes and occassionally mix in some “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” by Johnny Cash. When our Uncle Johnny came along for the ride it was definitely a hilarious adventure.
I don’t believe I have ever heard my uncle sing seriously. When he sang along, it was reminiscent of how I think a banshee wailing and howling while being dismembered would sound. It made us go into uproarious fits of laughter each and every time.
Me and my brother Bill sure did do a lot of laughing on those excursions. It would take five hours one way for them to get to our house and pick us up. Then, turn around and drive back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.