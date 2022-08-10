It was a warm summer day in 2017 when she chose me.
A very young female cat wandered up into our yard several years ago. After looking for her owners/family, I called a local cat rescue and asked for her to be picked up and taken away.
Animals in our yard was and is not unusual, we tend to get more than our share of people’s pets and strays roaming onto the property.
For instance, in April 2017, a young male cat came “home” and decided to stay. We posted on the missing/found pet sites and contacted the local pet detectives. Nobody was missing him. His name is Scofield. He is named after one of my favorite television shows “Prison Break.” There is a character on the program who is extremely smart and planned an incredible rescue for his brother who was convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. Scofield is extremely smart and sweet. In May 2017, Goldie (a great big husky mix dog) came to hang out in our garage. After searching for her people, we gave her to my dad and stepmom where she lived out the rest of her days being spoiled and loved. There have been several others as well who have since found their purrfect families. Our family also did fostering for Scooby’s Animal Mission.
Anyway, back to the female kitten. I had decided that her name would be Charlotte Mae and I called her Charlie. After she was picked up by the rescue, I absolutely could not stop thinking about her. I talked to the family about it and called the rescue back the next day. I wanted her back. I got her back.
Wow, she is amazing, the peacemaker of the family for sure. She loves everyone, the other cats, the dogs, even the people. I can’t imagine our lives without her.
Lately Charlie has been acting funny. She has always been lovey and pretty vocal but that seems to have increased considerably. She is also very petite and I have been asking the kids if they think she has been losing weight. She looks smaller than usual to me. So, off to the vet for Charlotte.
The doctor found a lump on her throat and is running some tests - hoping to rule out thyroid cancer - which can cause a rise in hormones making them more vocal and mobile. We will take her back to the clinic in about a month to draw more blood and check her weight to see where to go from there.
I have heard somewhere that purring helps cats heal. www.purrfectpost.com says, “Cat purring has been shown to fall between 25 and 140 Hz. The same frequency has been shown to aid in the healing of broken bones, joint and tendon repair and wound healing.”
Although I am allergic to cat fur, I pet them all every day almost as much as they want. Lately with Charlie, I am holding her a little bit longer. Purr kitty, purr!
She has taught me so much that I didn’t know about cats and how much love they have. I am so thankful that I called the rescue back and “adopted” that little cat who made the decision that I was hers.
