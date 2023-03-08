Kathy Robb mug

As long as I can remember I’ve been in love with the idea of Montana. I even subscribed to the Billings Gazette for a couple of years learning about that particular area and scouring for any sort of design-related employment.

The perfect life for me would have been a little ranch with a view of the mountains and as an added bonus, little or no people other than my small circle. The definition of peace. I have since given up on that dream as I came to the realization of just how much I hate cold weather and I feel like it would be even more cold, snow and ice than we have here in Minnesota. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.