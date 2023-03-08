As long as I can remember I’ve been in love with the idea of Montana. I even subscribed to the Billings Gazette for a couple of years learning about that particular area and scouring for any sort of design-related employment.
The perfect life for me would have been a little ranch with a view of the mountains and as an added bonus, little or no people other than my small circle. The definition of peace. I have since given up on that dream as I came to the realization of just how much I hate cold weather and I feel like it would be even more cold, snow and ice than we have here in Minnesota.
My oldest daughter has told me for a long time that I must watch a series she has been watching called “Yellowstone.” But, my youngest daughter and I always watch programs together and she really didn’t have an interest in it. One weekend, I was actually caught up with work and Katie had some long hours to put in. It was forbidden for me to watch our shows without her, so I thought I would start watching the series about the Dutton family and their ranch named the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.
Needless to say I was hooked from episode one and it didn’t take me all that long to watch every available episode so far. The characters are like a second family to me, I especially like watching the Teeter/Colby scenes. There is one character, however, that I find myself wanting to succeed more than most of the others, Jimmy Hurdstrom.
Hurdstrom is a ranch hand, not by choice, but because of some bad decisions he had made and as a favor to his grandfather, John Dutton hired him on at the ranch to be a “cowboy.” It is said that the rest of his family is either locked up in prison or dead.
He is not that good at much of anything and the other cowboys make sure he doesn’t forget it. Until … he finds the one thing that he is good at … rodeo. I hope that I am not spoiling the show for anyone by saying that much. He doesn’t succeed and in fact gets injured pretty badly during his stint as a rodeo star but he was inspired. He felt like he mattered. He was proud of himself if only for a moment.
With a move to Texas and some employment and training on a different ranch, Hurdstrom turns into one heck of a cowboy. He begins to take pride in everything he does and tries to do his very best at each task. Coming from a troubled family and a difficult past, the character of Hurdstrom is one of the highlights of the series for me and I can’t wait to see what he does with his life.
The odds were against him and he clawed his way to happiness. I’ve cried with him, rooted for him and celebrated his unexpected success with him.
