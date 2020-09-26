In May 1980, a Miami, Fla., court acquited four white police officers of killing Arthur McDuffie, a black insurance executive, provoking three days of race riots. Jimmy Carter was the president of the United States.
In 1980, I was an extremely pale, red-headed, 10-year-old girl. I lived a pretty sheltered life, I guess. On a day that I will never forget, my mother and I were at a local bus stop (I can’t remember why we were there or what we were doing though). I was sitting on the front step of the building when I saw the most beautiful person I had seen in my 10 years of life. His hands were full of luggage and I rushed to open the door for him.
I now know that I was probably making him uncomfortable with my unwavering stare. When I opened the door for him, he gave me a strange look, said thank you and entered the bus station.
He was dressed in a tan business suit and smelled like Irish Spring. I had never ever seen a black person before. I will never forget the impression he made on me.
We hadn’t learned about any other race in school yet, that would come later. My mom was a single parent of my brother and myself and she worked a lot. I am guessing with what I know about her that she didn’t tell us about races because in her mind, people are people and it didn’t matter to her what color a person was.
After spending time with other members of my family, I know that racism is a huge issue and has been long before any of our time. Had I listened to one family member in particular, I would dislike and make fun of people because they were different from me. I have also met others who disliked different people because their family disliked different people. Luckily it was instilled in my brother and myself that “right is right and wrong is wrong.” We were raised to use our heads, listen to our elders yet form our own opinions.
I guess I dropped the ball also when I had children of my own. I never taught them about other races either. My oldest child has an almost identical experience to mine that she remembers about the first person of color she encountered. She told her school mate that she thought they were the most beautiful people she had ever seen. She told them she wished she had “chocolate skin color.” A teacher who overheard this reprimanded my daughter for using the world chocolate as a description. Was my daughter wrong? I don’t think so. One of her favorite things then and still to this day is chocolate.
I watch what is happening in our country and the world today and I can’t believe that we seem to be living in the past. Children aren’t born hating others. I have been asking myself why racism is still happening. I read what my friends and others post on their Facebook pages and whether I agree or disagree with the posts, it is obviously still one of the largest “issues” facing our world.
My Grandma Gale and Auntie Kathy were working on our family tree before grandma passed away and I love the wondrous variety and all the colors of the leaves on our tree. With each new leaf or even branch, our tree gets more colorful and beautiful.
I worry about my children, their significant others, and my grandchildren (and someday if I am lucky, great-grandchildren).
