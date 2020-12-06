Have you ever felt like nobody was there? Have you ever felt forgotten in the middle of nowhere? Have you ever felt like you could disappear?
On Oct. 11 of this year she would have been 13 years old. Kaylee died by suicide Feb. 25.
There was no note. There was no message. There was no evidence.
Kaylee is the daughter of one of my lifelong friends. She leaves behind her mother, her father, her sister and many friends and other family members.
Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota according to worldpopulationreview.com, and the 10th leading cause of death overall.
I have considered suicide. I know many other people have also considered it. “Everyone would be better off if I was gone,” is a thought that has gone through my head many times. Other times it has been some life event I think I can never recover from that gives me those thoughts. Sometimes I just have to get through one day at a time, sometimes even just one moment at a time is all I can do. Every moment and every day that passes makes it just a little easier to go on until I am ready to face the next challenge. Personally I try to find at least one thing about every day that makes it all worth it. Sometimes it’s difficult to find that one thing, other times, these “things” are everywhere.
It’s OK not to be OK. Keep going. Breathe. Just don’t quit.
It is also OK to talk about how you are feeling We need to break the stigma about mental illness. There is no shame in being honest, talking about things and trying to get better.
Suicide does not discriminate. There is not always one single cause. According to nimh.nih.gov, main risk factors for suicide include: depression, some medical conditions, chronic pain, mental disorders, substance abuse, physical or sexual abuse and the list goes on.
COVID-19 is not helping the situation either. People are losing jobs, unable to pay bills, provide for their families. These things are taking a toll on many people’s mental health. And then there’s the “Mask or no mask” battle. I know someone who is in somewhat of a fragile mental health state who always wears her mask, except one trip to a local restaurant. She had a lot on her mind and accidentally forgot her mask in the car and didn’t realize it until she was halfway up into the restaurant to pick up an order for her family (you know helping support local business).
When she realized she forgot her mask, she covered her face with her sweater and stayed away from everyone, when she got to the counter she apologized to the wait person. She was very loudly talked about by two other patrons of the establishment, “Who does she think she is. She must think she is special and doesn’t have to wear a mask!” Obviously these two had no idea about the inner battle she fights on a daily basis but their rude comments certainly didn’t help anyone’s situation.
So, how can we help others?
If you see someone falling behind, walk beside them. If you see someone crying, lend them your shoulder. Include those who are ignored. Start a conversation. Ask and listen, listen carefully and learn what the individual is thinking and feeling. Talk to them and let them talk to you.
If someone can get through a suicidal crisis, chances are they will not go on to die by suicide.
Suicide is preventable. For those struggling, there is support and help available. Call the Crisis Line and Referral Service at 218-828-HELP or text MN to 741741. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 (free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week). Talk to your family, your friends, anyone.
Someone does care.
“We want to make a difference. We want this to stop. We need to start conversations. Let’s talk to our kids, spouse, families. Helping one person can change it, it can mean the world to that one person. We can all get through each and every day with support.” – Kaylee’s mom
The lyrics from the opening paragraph are from “You Will be Found,” one of Kaylee’s favorite songs included in the musical Dear Evan Hansen.
