There have been cases in the news recently involving developers who claim to have support from a community in which they want to work, while whole groups of stakeholders remain unwilling for the corporate activity to proceed.
It is important to understand the distinction between social license and community consent, because accepting community consent as a basic operating standard is a higher bar for a corporation to meet.
By definition, community consent must be gained before operations begin. Companies must treat the community as a partner in project development, rather than as an obstacle to overcome. In doing this, a company will provide community members access to critical information and allow them adequate time to assess the community’s needs and interests before making a decision about whether to accept a company’s presence. The concept of social license is a more vaguely defined concept that does not necessarily imply these things.
When a company takes the time to meet a standard of clear community consent, it has a better chance of avoiding operating in areas where there is opposition. Locating projects in areas where communities do not consent often leads to cost and time overruns as companies are forced to respond to community protests. In some cases, company operations may actually be shut down, which has a direct impact on earnings and profitability.
In contrast, Investopedia says that social license refers to the ongoing acceptance of a company or industry’s standard business practices and operating procedures by its employees, stakeholders and the general public. The concept of social license is sometimes thought to imply sustainability and the triple bottom line (people, planet, profit).
However, social license is a form of acceptance created over time, usually after an operator is in a community creating support through jobs, donations and the apparent absence of serious harm. Social license can be based on a false sense of security, as was the case with 3M Corporation, which created massive water contamination from perflurocarbons in several east Twin Cities suburbs. In 2018, the company was forced to pay the state a $285 million dollar settlement www.mprnews.org/story/2018/02/20/3m-pfc-groundwater-pollution-trial-announcement.
Another type of community consent that is especially relevant in Minnesota is government-to-government consultation. That way of achieving community consent with other sovereign nations is an even higher bar and will be the subject of an upcoming column.
