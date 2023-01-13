I have the best cousins in the whole state of Minnesota.
They are a family that consists of two parents, three girls and farty boy (my nickname for their dog, Scout).
Farty boy is staying at my home this holiday season while his family enjoys a much-needed break somewhere warmer. He must be around 13 or 14 years old by this point and is my cousin’s first child. His favorite things include cleaning up after his three younger sisters’ food spills, barking at four-legged things on the TV screen (intruders in his home) and farting it up - clearing a room in one puff.
I picked him up from the Cities on Dec. 26, just after celebrating a non-traditional Christmas with the cousins, one at the waterpark.
We all suited up in our holiday-best bikinis and spent the day at The Great Wolf Lodge.
My little cousins love to hang out with us. Us being me and my boyfriend, who is not a cousin by blood to them, but by choice. He’s proven himself a worthy addition who will jump in the lake when asked, piggy-back riding extraordinaire and the chauffeur to some of our best adventures.
So, down the waterslide we go.
But first, we need to fight off the other families to get an inner tube. Which, these swimmers are holding on to for dear life, as there is a shortage.
Boyfriend spots a double inner tube with two kids exiting. He makes his move to snatch it up. Looking around, you see seven other humans with a hunger in their eyes. Out for blood.
He scores.
The oldest of the girls is ready to go. Boyfriend and her walk up a mountain of stairs. At the top, oldest decides against going down. Too scary.
Middle decides this is her chance to ride. So, down the waterslide boyfriend and middle go.
We survive about three hours of waterpark adventures. As a result, we are sore for three days afterwards once we’re home.
Now we have a house guest, the little man himself, in all his 6 lbs of glory: Scout.
He loves when we come home. Boyfriend opens the door, Scout does his best to trudge 10 feet through the house to greet him. He jumps up on an empty hanging coat, thinking it is his friend. My boyfriend is pretty skinny, so I understand the misunderstanding.
I haven’t had any alone time in the bathroom for a while. There are two sets of eyes and eight furry legs beside me. The other day was an exception though. I looked down and found that Scout left me his stuffed friend. A soggy, dilapidated stand-in to watch me in his absence.
We sit on the couch and watch TV. There is scurrying under us. I like to believe that Scout, in a past life, was a criminal. He now commits small crimes under the sofa. I can’t figure out what is going on under there, but it is a misdemeanor.
Now it’s time to give him back. We pack him and Emma into the back of my Subaru. It’s a shaky, stinky, small dog party in the back seat. Just how I like it.
