Shutdowns and slowdowns during the 2020-21 pandemic caused people to use less oil for fuel, which drove down the price of oil. That made it more economical to make new plastic items than to recycle already-made plastics. Measures such as restaurants moving to carry-out meals only, people ordering in food as they struggled to balance work at home, school at home and perhaps a quarantine or two; and increased glove and mask use all created an increased demand for plastics.
So the pandemic revealed the vulnerability of the plastics industry to global changes in the price of oil. Problems that have existed forever became more visible. Already difficult problems with recycling became more intractable and huge amounts of plastic bypassed opportunities for recycling. It’s so easy to use disposable plastic items and to buy things sealed in plastic! Reducing, reusing and recycling, the mantra that at least two generations have grown up hearing, require education and effort. Even those who “believe” in recycling often have an inadequate understanding of what it takes to make their waste stream into another product or raw material.
The current situation threatens the jobs of people already working in plastic waste management. It could also discourage investment in recycling and research into the use of recycled plastics in the future. Perhaps some of those jobs could be redirected into those other sectors. For the long term, however, the negative consequences to the Earth, the oceans and the health of human and other creatures who live here would be better protected by making an effort to reduce consumption of plastics at the source.
Four years ago, Arizona State University published a summary of the situation even before the pandemic-influenced frenzy of plastic production. The institution cited a peer-reviewed study (www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.1700782) that estimated that people had produced a total of 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic, and only 9% of the waste plastic has ever been recycled. The rest has been incinerated, landfilled or littered.
Governments around the world have tried to fix the growing problem of plastics pollution using a number of strategies. One of the most popular is to ban single-use plastics. However, such solutions are only a partial fix for what is, at its core, a problem of excessive consumption and addiction to convenience.
What people can do has really not changed a great deal, but it bears repeating.
Limit purchases of new plastic by fixing old stuff or buying used. Buy in bulk and use your own reusable containers to do so. Wear and buy natural fibers for clothing, towels, sheets, diapers and dinner napkins. And when purchasing, be aware of recycling and choose products that don’t have black or colored plastic parts that cannot be recycled. Everyone has a role to play in keeping the Earth and water clean. Please do your part.
