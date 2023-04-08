The other day I ordered a coffee and cringed as I watched the barista pour in dairy milk with her iron grip. Crap, I asked for almond milk.
I walked back to my desk at work and cursed at myself for not having the courage to ask her to redo it. I’d rather die on the toilet, like Elvis, than waste 14 ounces of liquid. Apparently.
In my desk drawer is hope. Will the Lactaid work its magic?
I don’t know. But I do know that not an hour later, my coworker asked if I liked cheese curds. I winced and thought about how much I love fried cheese. I accepted and ate the nuggets.
Intolerances are the inability to accept things.
I deal with a lot of inability to accept things in my life. Right now, it’s the hard truth that I’m quitting the newspaper. I quit. I’ve decided it’s time to go, even though I don’t want to.
When I lie down at night, I think about all the fun that I could be missing out on. How I won’t get paid to hang out with you and ask you about your life. Or go on adventures when the street of downtown Aitkin is closed off for some event.
Concerts at The Ripple Center, long talks with local artists at Sampaguita, being properly fed and full at Jaques events ººßº…
I don’t have an excuse to go to Aitkin City Council. You probably won’t see me there anytime soon. It’s not personal; I just like to spend Monday nights catching up on the trash-tv shows that were released the night before.
It’s time to go.
But I just got comfortable! Like really comfortable. All to disrupt it for a pay jump? Better benefits? Is that the frontal lobe in me talking? I heard it’s fully developed around this time.
The hardest part about leaving isn’t heartbreak from moving on from a place. It’s leaving the people.
I have spent the last year spilling my secrets in the back alleyway, eating late-night dinners on the couch in the creepy work basement and trying to keep all swear words to the editorial side of the office, away from $1.50 newspaper buyers.
I set out to make friends when I moved to Aitkin and prove to everyone that I’m not a citiot. I’ll learn how to put a worm on a hook and live “Little House on the Prairie-style” in my dry cabin … but like, with internet.
Life looks a lot different from my first newspaper column to my last. Mainly, it’s the indoor plumbing.
Who knows, maybe with this new job, I’ll buy a second toilet just for the hell of it.
