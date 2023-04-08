The other day I ordered a coffee and cringed as I watched the barista pour in dairy milk with her iron grip. Crap, I asked for almond milk. 

I walked back to my desk at work and cursed at myself for not having the courage to ask her to redo it. I’d rather die on the toilet, like Elvis, than waste 14 ounces of liquid. Apparently.

