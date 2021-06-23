Let’s face it: when we were kids, our parents lied to us.
No, our faces wouldn’t freeze if we made THAT face, chewing gum will not stay in your stomach if you swallow it, and yes, while there were starving kids in China, my food would’ve gone bad in the time it would take to send it there.
I also was not a fan of the clean-plate club, but that might be because my grandmother put butter on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and it tasted weird and she made me eat it anyhow.
We all grew up being told phrases, personal homilies and folk tales of specific intent – expressions we grew tired of hearing before our teens and never want to hear again.
Doing some research, here are some childhood myths dispelled:
• No, chewing gum will not stay in your stomach if you swallow it. It’s not digestible but it will travel through your system in about 2-4 days.
I still wouldn’t recommend swallowing your gum (or spitting it on the sidewalk). The garbage can works just fine.
• Waiting an hour after eating to swim will not prevent cramps. This one was a staple for me, since my mother would take me to the beach as a child and pack a picnic lunch. Unfortunately, it’s not true. A normal-sized meal will not cause cramping if you go back in the water immediately.
Dang. I wonder how many lost hours of swimming I have added up.
• Shaved hair doesn’t grow back thicker and darker. What happens is, the hair is cut and doesn’t taper off when it grows back in immediately. Also, new hair hasn’t been bleached yet by the sun.
• And finally, if you go outside with a wet head when it’s cold, NO, you will NOT catch cold. A cold is caused by a virus, not the rain, not the cold and not when you are chilled. You may feel funky, but it’s not from a virus.
Sorry, Mom.
Information is courtesy of a variety of internet websites, compiled by people who clearly were told these things too often while growing up.
