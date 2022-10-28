Well folks, Jacob Williams, the talented Gobbler sophomore has had quite a season.
The outstanding running back has posted unreal numbers for a team that finished 5-3 in the regular season although he missed the better part of the Esko loss where he gained just three yards. That fact makes his numbers even more crazy when you look at how he has done.
In basically seven games, he rushed for 1,119 yards and scored 20 touchdowns, 19 from the offensive backfield and another on a kick return. He gained those yards on just 107 carries, an average of over 10 yards per carry. That most certainly makes him one of the best backs in northern Minnesota and remember he’s just a sophomore.
Nobody does that by themselves of course, he would be the first to tell you his offensive line has opened the holes for him. That is true for sure but he is one of the best I’ve seen in finding the secondary gap and when he does, not many will catch him. It’s been a great season for Williams and it’s not over yet.
Congratulations this week to Gobbler volleyball player Jessica Much who recorded her 1,000th dig last week in the victory over Hill City.
For those who don’t know what a “dig” is, it happens when a player passes a spike from the opposition to a teammate. Digs keep the point alive and offers the team to spike back. It involves diving, lunging or other reactive movements. It’s really amazing to think about posting over 1,000 of those in your career but if you ever watched Jess play you would understand. It looks like she will be bringing her volleyball talents to Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.