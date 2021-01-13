It’s rather odd to wake up some mornings and contemplate what’s gone on in my head overnight.
According to psychreg.org – a psychology website and blog touching on mental health – dreams are “a succession of sensations, emotions, ideas and images that occur involuntarily in a person’s mind during certain stages of sleep. Dreams occur in the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep because this is when brain activity is high and most resembles that of being awake.”
Dr. Sigmund Freud developed a technique for interpreting dreams all the way back in 1899 – a series of guidelines that can help people try to understand motives and symbols in dreams.
Personally, I think the best way to sum up dreams is by using Occam’s Razor: the simplest theory is most likely to be the correct one. Therefore, your dreams are an outlet for your brain to process all that you’ve seen and done during a day.
Which comes back to the bizarre nature of, well, dreams. Last week, I awoke one morning to puzzle over what was perhaps the most bizarre dream I’ve had. I dreamed I was supposed to be taking photos of an NCAA swimming competition and I’d left my camera at my apartment. When I left to get the camera, I found the landscape changing around me – and I could not find my apartment.
After a long search, I finally found my apartment ... or should I say room? Apparently I was now back in college and my room was part of a suite in a college dormitory. I found the camera, but by that time, I was running for my life as aliens took over the city. I found myself with another woman, who pulled me aboard a spaceship so we could flee the destruction.
There are more details, but that’s the gist of the story. Suffice it to say, I never got back to get photos of the swim meet – which, by the way, had the ends of the pool where swimmers turn open to be seen, but the space in between was covered by a concrete cover. Apparently, I also wanted to jump off the 6-meter platform during the diving competition.
If you can make sense of that, feel free. But I don’t want to. It’s enough for me to know that my (admittedly warped) brain decided to mix the potential cancellation of winter sports in the NCAA with a nightmare of being stuck in college with no privacy and the end of the world.
Just another day at the office!
