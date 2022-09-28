Well folks, it was early evening of Sept. 19 and God had a predicament. He needed a starter for the baseball game the next day and wasn’t sure where to find one.
He looked around and finally decided to bring up a right-hander from Palisade with an astonishing “drop ball.” He had all the credentials, he threw a one hitter against Crosby-Ironton in high school, just missed in a tryout with the Minnesota Twins and most importantly was a good man and lived a good life.
Although he would leave behind his loving wife Lois and the rest of his family, Don Watson would make that trip and start that next game for the best team ever. Don is also one of the guys who was a legend in amateur baseball and there aren’t many of those left from the heyday of town team baseball.
Don had a chance to try out for the Twins and although he missed the first day because of work, he showed up on day two and at that time the team took two players to the next level and Don was number three. His friend Glen Watson talked about him, “He was just an all-around good fellow, I was a batboy for Palisade when he played but I played a lot of softball with him, he was my best friend. He had a good fastball and excellent control. In my opinion he was better than any of the Twins bullpen of today. He had that ‘drop ball,’ almost unhittable, it got to the batter and dropped 8-10 inches.”
Don was more than a baseball player, he served in the Air Force, became an expert Morse code interceptor and served for over 30 years at Brainerd Public Utilities.
I talked with him many times over the years as we shared a love of Sunday baseball. We talked about the state of sports today and how different it is than when we played. I played baseball with his brother Loren who was also a fire-baller and is also on that “heavenly” roster.
Don was a very special man, on the field and off. He was a three-sport athlete at Aitkin High School, graduating in 1960. He played football until his senior year and wrestled (what Watson didn’t) and played baseball of course. He was one of the best of the “Palisade boys.” It was a pleasure to know him and consider him my friend. Baseball and the world needs more guys like Don Watson!
