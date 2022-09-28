John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, it was early evening of Sept. 19 and God had a predicament. He needed a starter for the baseball game the next day and wasn’t sure where to find one. 

He looked around and finally decided to bring up a right-hander from Palisade with an astonishing “drop ball.” He had all the credentials, he threw a one hitter against Crosby-Ironton in high school, just missed in a tryout with the Minnesota Twins and most importantly was a good man and lived a good life. 

