Editorial Board

Why should the opinions of an editorial board hold any value in our world? After all, there is no shortage of opinions from your mom, dad, grandparents, neighbor, boss, co-workers, elected officials, or the person who changes your oil. Social media and our technology-driven world have made opinion-sharing as common as breathing.

This dissemination of ideas and thoughts is good, but the perspective is often singular, the opinion of one individual. Again, there is nothing wrong with that, but there is also great value in the combined thoughts and opinions of several people who are tasked with dissecting and offering solutions to an issue, which is what we attempt as an editorial board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.