When I relax on the evenings I don’t have meetings or events to attend, it’s the recliner in my living room placed just close enough for me to reach everything easily and see the television. It’s like a cockpit of ease with access to all the items that help me alleviate stress. My cat Charlie will come and sit on my lap to keep me warm which is also relaxing.
But, in the morning, a very large part of my routine is taking in copious amounts of coffee. By taking in, I mean not only drinking but also enjoying the pleasing aroma. Once I have my cup filled, I sit down at the kitchen table to sip the hot classic roast and play my solitaire game on my phone.
The table is placed right next to a window that looks out into a small part of my yard and a large field. We don’t go out that way in the winter when the snow gets deep. So, during these months the snow is untouched except for the deer trail that goes along the fence and the occasional tracks of various other varmints.
On a particularly difficult day, I made my coffee, sat down and looked out the window to see whatever there was to see. I was bewildered with what I saw. In the otherwise untouched snow was a giant smiley face. I stared at it for the longest time wondering how it got there and if I was really seeing what I thought I was. I took a picture of it and sent it to Olivia and my daughters. I asked Mark if I was losing my mind or if there was a smiley face in the snow. They were all in agreement, it was really there.
This simply had to be a message from my oldest son Kevin who resides with the angels. Jan. 11 marked 32 years that he has been gone. I truly believe that he sent that message to help me bring myself out of this slump that I have been in.
Usually emojis irritate me but this one touched my soul and brought me relief.
